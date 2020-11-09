The comments signal the extent to which some members of the European far right have embraced the rhetoric of angered Trump supporters. Trump has not yet conceded to Biden and is preparing to launch several court battles over the election results.

Helme, a key member of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), reportedly also said that Biden and his son Hunter are “corrupt characters.”

Helme’s son, Martin, who leads the EKRE and serves as finance minister, also was interviewed on the radio program. He claimed that “there is no question that these elections were falsified,” the Associated Press reported, citing Estonian media.

The elder Helme said Monday that he decided to resign after seeing “the slander and lies produced by the Estonian media.”

“I did nothing yesterday that would endanger Estonia’s security,” he told the country’s public broadcaster. “I have not said anything that has not already been told by the American media, the American free media.”

The younger Helme remains in his post.

Top Estonian politicians condemned the comments, with President Kersti Kaljulaid saying she was “sad and embarrassed,” and Prime Minister Juri Ratas calling on the Helmes to “immediately stop undermining Estonian-U.S. relations.”

— Siobhán O'Grady

NAGORNO-KARABAKH

Azerbaijan says it shot down Russian copter

Azerbaijani forces took control of a strategic city in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and were nearing its capital, a spokesman for the region’s government confirmed Monday, and Azerbaijan said it shot down a Russian helicopter over Armenia far from the fighting. Two Russian service members were killed.

The seizure of Shushi, which Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had claimed a day earlier, is the most significant military development since fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh restarted in September.

Separately, Azerbaijan said its forces shot down the Russian military helicopter as it flew over Armenia. The incident occurred about 45 miles from Nagorno-Karabakh, but Azerbaijan said the conflict was a contributing factor.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the helicopter was accompanying a military convoy but didn’t say what the purpose of the convoy was. Russia maintains a large military base in northern Armenia, about 90 miles from where the helicopter was downed.

— Associated Press

Ukraine's leader tests positive for coronavirus: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be working in self-isolation while being treated. "There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat," Zelensky tweeted. "However, I feel good. I promise to isolate myself and I continue to work." Ukraine's coronavirus infections began surging in late summer. On Monday, Ukraine reported 8,867 new cases of infection and 115 deaths over the past day.

Morales returns to Bolivia, ending year in exile: Former president Evo Morales has returned to Bolivia following an election that brought his socialist party back to power a year after he fled the nation amid protests. Morales still faces charges of treason and sedition lodged by prosecutors under the conservative interim government, which accused him of stirring violent protests and spent much of the past 12 months attempting to reverse his policies. But a judge has canceled the arrest warrant, and Morales's protege, Luis Arce, was sworn in as president on Sunday after winning election.

Suu Kyi's party claims majority in election: Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy said it has won enough seats in Parliament to constitute an absolute majority and retain power. The election commission said it might take as long as a week to release full results from Sunday's election. Much of the NLD's appeal is driven by its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who became the head of government with the title of state counselor after the 2015 polls. Her administration's record has been mixed at best, but she has retained the appeal she built up during decades of fighting for democracy against the military dictatorships that preceded her.