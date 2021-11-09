Reed’s attorneys said he went on a hunger strike Thursday to protest being repeatedly placed in a punishment cell “and other serious violations of his rights.”
The Mordovia branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service denied he had announced a hunger strike and claimed he was still eating, the Interfax news agency reported.
The intoxication incident occurred when Reed visited Russia in 2019 to see his girlfriend and study Russian. During the trip, he attended an Aug. 15 party at which he was encouraged to drink a large amount of vodka, according to a statement posted by his family on a website about his case.
Afterward, he began running intoxicated near a busy road, and police were called. The police case states that after he was placed in a squad car, he attacked officers.
He was charged with using violence to endanger the life or health of an official performing his duties, which carries a maximum 10-year penalty.
— Robyn Dixon
ETHIOPIA
16 U.N. staff members detained by authorities
The United Nations said Tuesday that at least 16 of its local employees have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, and a government spokesman said they were being held because of “their participation in terror” under the new state of emergency as the country’s year-long war escalates.
All the detained staffers are ethnic Tigrayan, a humanitarian worker told the Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
The United Nations said it was given no reason for the detentions, but ethnic Tigrayans have reported widespread detentions in Addis Ababa since the state of emergency was declared, saying people are being picked up on the basis of their ethnicity alone.
“They are being detained in facilities against their will,” U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters. He said that an additional six staff members had been detained but were released and that a number of employees’ dependents also were detained.
Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told the AP that the employees were detained “because of their wrongdoing and their participation in terror act,” without giving details.
The government has said it is detaining people suspected of supporting the rival Tigray forces, who have been fighting the government for the past year.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that “if reports are true,” detentions of people based on ethnicity are “completely unacceptable.”
— Associated Press
France steps up virus booster campaign: French President Emmanuel Macron issued a mass appeal for people to get booster shots to fight rising coronavirus infections. Anyone over 65 who was vaccinated more than six months ago will need to get a booster shot by mid-December for their "health pass" to remain valid, Macron said. He promised stepped-up enforcement of the health pass, which is required to enter all restaurants and many public venues in France. To get a pass, people must show proof of vaccination, a negative virus test or recent recovery from the virus.
Sudan court orders restoration of Internet access: A court in Sudan ordered the country's three main telecommunications providers to restore Internet access, as the country entered its 16th day of an Internet blackout in the wake of a military coup on Oct. 25. The online blackout has made it difficult for most people to communicate, particularly with those outside the country.
Journalist, child killed in blast in Yemen: A Yemeni journalist and her child were killed in an explosion that targeted her vehicle in Yemen's southern city of Aden, officials said. The blast was the latest to rock the seat of the internationally recognized government. No group asserted responsibility for the attack. The blast reportedly was caused by an improvised explosive device stuck to Rasha Abdalla's vehicle.
— From news services