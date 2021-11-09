France steps up virus booster campaign: French President Emmanuel Macron issued a mass appeal for people to get booster shots to fight rising coronavirus infections. Anyone over 65 who was vaccinated more than six months ago will need to get a booster shot by mid-December for their "health pass" to remain valid, Macron said. He promised stepped-up enforcement of the health pass, which is required to enter all restaurants and many public venues in France. To get a pass, people must show proof of vaccination, a negative virus test or recent recovery from the virus.