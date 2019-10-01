UKRAINE

Deal struck on election in separatist-held east

Ukraine on Tuesday signed accords with separatists from the country’s east, Russia and European monitors that agree a local election can be held in separatist-controlled territory, paving the way for peace talks with Moscow.

The signing at a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, was largely seen as the new Ukrainian government taking a major step toward a resolution of the prolonged conflict in eastern Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a briefing in Kiev that Ukraine had agreed to a snap election in the east, which has been controlled by the Russia-allied separatists since 2014, but he sought to dispel fears about concessions to the rebels, saying the vote would be held only when Ukraine regains control of all its borders with Russia.

Separatist leaders and the Ukrainian government also pledged to pull back troops from two locations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions early next week.

Zelensky insisted the election would be held according to Ukrainian law, meaning all candidates and parties should be allowed to run. Separatist leaders have rejected that idea in the past, saying they would not allow Ukrainian nationalists to run.

The agreement was seen as the final hurdle before a summit between Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of France and Germany, who have mediated the talks.

— Associated Press

AUSTRIA

Far-right party ejects ex-leader in billing spat

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party said Tuesday that it is suspending former leader Heinz-Christian Strache amid an investigation into his expenses, a day after it suffered heavy losses in an early election.

Strache was Austria’s vice chancellor until May, when he became embroiled in a scandal that brought down the government. A video of Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor led conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to pull the plug on his coalition with the Freedom Party.

Strache had already announced earlier Tuesday that he was putting on ice his membership in the party he had led for 14 years and withdrawing from politics.

The Freedom Party is investigating Strache for suspected breach of trust over the alleged billing of private expenses to the party.

The party finished third in the Sunday election, winning around 16.2 percent of the vote, which was 10 points fewer than in the 2017 election as many supporters either switched to Kurz’s center-right People’s Party or stayed home.

Kurz’s People’s Party finished first, while the center-left Social Democrats held on to second place, according to preliminary results.

Strache on Tuesday again denied any wrongdoing but said he was getting out of politics to protect his family and prevent splits in the party.

— Associated Press

FINLAND

Sword-wielding man kills woman, wounds 9

A man wielding a sword and a firearm killed a woman and wounded nine other people Tuesday at a vocational school inside a shopping center in central Finland, police said. The attacker was seriously wounded after police opened fire, and he was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was born in 1994, is a Finnish national and has no criminal record. He was a student at the Savo Vocational College, which occupies the shopping center’s second floor.

The man’s apartment was later raided by police, and a cache of firebombs was found there. But it was not clear whether firebombs were used in the rampage.

The motive for the attack remained unclear. Police did not provide details on the woman who was killed, but Finnish newspaper Keskisuomalainen said she was a student at the school and “the primary target” of the attacker.

— Associated Press

Thousands march as Catalonia marks secession vote date: Thousands who support the secession of Catalonia from Spain marched in Barcelona to mark two years since a banned referendum on independence that shook Spanish politics. More rallies were held in towns across northeastern Catalonia. Opinion polls and recent elections show that the 5.5 million voters of Catalonia are roughly evenly split on the independence issue. The anniversary comes as Spain's Supreme Court is set to rule on a rebellion and sedition trial against a dozen Catalan politicians and activists who were key protagonists in the 2017 referendum.

11 Afghan officers reported killed in attack: The Taliban launched a multipronged attack on a district headquarters in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, killing at least 11 police officers and triggering an hours-long gun battle, officials said. The insurgent group controls or holds sway over about half the country. In a separate Taliban attack in the eastern province of Ghazni, at least three civilians were fatally shot, said a spokesman for the provincial police chief.

— From news services