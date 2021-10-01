On Friday, he said on social media that he had secretly returned to Georgia and told his supporters to vote for the opposition and to rally in the heart of the capital, Tbilisi, afterward on Sunday.
Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced Friday that Saakashvili had been detained and handed over to a detention facility, the Tass news agency reported.
He was shown in handcuffs grinning broadly and being led away by two police officers in footage aired on Georgian television. A human rights ombudswoman who visited him in custody later said he had declared a hunger strike.
Garibashvili had warned that the 53-year-old would be arrested if he returned. Saakashvili was convicted in absentia of abuse of power and covering up evidence in two court cases in 2018 that he has called politically motivated.
Saakashvili’s lawyer denounced his arrest Friday as a “political detention,” Interfax Ukraine reported. President Salome Zurabishvili said she would not pardon Saakashvili, the Tass news agency reported.
— Reuters
FRANCE
DNA tests indicate killer was an officer
A former French police officer is suspected of having been a notorious serial killer and rapist, after authorities confirmed Thursday night that his DNA matched samples found at several crime scenes linked to the same killer.
The 59-year-old man, identified by several French media outlets as François Vérove, was found dead Wednesday in the town of Grau-du-Roi in southern France, in what local media outlets called an apparent suicide.
Authorities did not comment on widespread reports — including from one of the victims’ lawyers — that the man left a confession letter but said that he was supposed to be questioned about the crimes the same day he was found dead, amid a widening new investigation into what was long considered one of France’s most puzzling cold cases.
French authorities spent decades looking for the perpetrator of a string of crimes between 1986 and 1994.
— Rick Noack
Former Italian mayor sentenced: The mayor who once made headlines for embracing migrants in his small Italian village has been handed a 13-year prison sentence. Domenico Lucano's experiment to revive his hilltop village in the south was held up as a model for refugee integration. Then the former mayor wound up in court on allegations of aiding illegal immigration. "I have spent my life chasing my ideals against mafias. I sided with the least fortunate ones — with the refugees who came," he told reporters Thursday.
— Ellen Francis