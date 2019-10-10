Iran allocated only 4,000 tickets for women in a stadium that seats about 80,000 people, keeping them separated from men and under the protection of female police officers.

The majority of Azadi, or “Freedom,” Stadium was empty except for the raucous crowd of women. Iran beat Cambodia, 14-0.

AD

Although Iran for years has considered letting women attend soccer matches, the decision to allow them Thursday came as part of intense pressure from FIFA, the world body governing the sport. Iran faced a potential ban if it did not allow women into the match.

AD

The pressure from Iran’s soccer-loving public also has grown since September, when an Iranian woman detained for dressing as a man to sneak into a soccer stadium to watch a match died after setting herself on fire upon learning that she could spend six months in prison.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Security minister stabbed in knife attack

A knife-wielding man suspected of belonging to a radical Islamist group wounded the federal security minister, a local police chief and another person in an attack in western Indonesia on Thursday, officials said.

AD

Security Minister Wiranto was stabbed in Banten province, where authorities say Muslim militants have a presence.

President Joko Widodo called the attacker a terrorist.

Police said Wiranto, who uses one name, was in stable condition and conscious.

Wiranto had just stepped out of his car and was being welcomed by the police chief in Pandeglang town when the attacker dashed toward them, wounding both, along with a third man.

AD

Bodyguards wrestled the assailant to the ground.

The motive for the attack was unclear. As a coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, Wiranto supervises several ministries and agencies, including the national police and defense services, which have been in charge of the government’s counterinsurgency campaign.

AD

Investigators were trying to determine whether the attacker belonged to Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, a militant network in Indonesia that is aligned with the Islamic State group .

— Associated Press

Romania's government loses confidence vote: Romania's Social Democratic government lost a confidence vote in Parliament, and the president is expected to give opposition parties a chance to form the next government. Lawmakers voted 238 to 4 against Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's minority government. The no-confidence motion needed 233 votes for approval. Most Social Democratic Party lawmakers abstained, and three votes were annulled. Opposition lawmakers accused the government of mismanaging Romania's economy, letting public safety deteriorate and trying to politicize the judicial system.

AD

AD

U.S. imposes sanctions on family accused of graft in South Africa: The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on members of South Africa's Gupta family, who face wide-ranging corruption allegations dating to former president Jacob Zuma's tenure. The United States said the Guptas used bribery and other acts to influence government contracts and misappropriate state assets. Outrage in South Africa over the Guptas' close relationship with Zuma led the ruling African National Congress party to pressure him to resign in 2018. The Guptas are the subject of a nationally televised commission of inquiry in South Africa.

— From news services

AD