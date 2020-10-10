The cease-fire, clinched after marathon talks in Moscow advocated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani forces to swap prisoners and dead from the fighting over the mountainous enclave, which erupted Sept. 27.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

— Reuters

KYRGYZSTAN

President, allies elect new prime minister

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov strengthened his grip on power Saturday, reshuffling top security officials as his principal opponent, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, was detained again just days after leaving prison.

Jeenbekov’s allies in parliament elected a new prime minister, moving to impose order on what close ally Russia has called a state of political chaos a day after the president deployed troops in and around the capital, Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation that hosts a Russian military air base and is a hub for trade with neighboring China, has been gripped by unrest since Oct. 4, the date of a contested election that was annulled.

On Saturday night, Bishkek was calm as a state of emergency, including a ban on public rallies and a curfew, took effect. Lawmakers earlier voted in the only candidate for premier, 51-year-old Sadyr Zhaparov, accused by the opposition of being in league with the president.

— Reuters

Former Colombian president released from house arrest: Powerful former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe was ordered freed from house arrest while he is investigated for possible witness tampering, the latest chapter in a case that has revealed lingering tensions over the country's peace process. The nation's Supreme Court had ordered Uribe detained in August during the probe, shocking Colombians and unleashing protests for and against the decision.

60 migrants held hostage in Libya, doctors group says: A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in "appalling" conditions after abducting them almost two weeks ago, an aid group says. Masked militiamen abducted the migrants on Sept. 28 from the town of al-Ajaylat, About 50 miles west of the capital, Tripoli, according to Doctors Without Borders. The statement said that initially around 350 migrants, mainly from West Africa, were taken hostage but that most of managed to escape.

Police arrest protesters in Khabarovsk, Russia: Police in the far eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk detained about 30 protesters, the first such crackdown since rallies against the arrest of the provincial governor started three months ago. The protests are a strong challenge to the Russian government, which usually doesn't hesitate to disperse unsanctioned demonstrations. The authorities' reluctance to use force appeared to reflect concerns of provoking even wider discontent.

