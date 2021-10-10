Under the deal, Iran was prohibited from enriching uranium above 3.67 percent, with the exception of its research reactor activities. Enriched uranium above 90 percent can be used in a nuclear weapon.
In September, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 20 percent fissile purity was estimated at 185 pounds, up from 138 pounds three months earlier.
The United States pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018.
Libyan rivals reach initial deal on pullout of mercenaries: Libya's rival sides reached an initial deal on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the nation, the United Nations said. It is a key step toward unifying the country, particularly ahead of general elections in December. Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country was for years split between rival governments. The U.N. mission mediating between the rivals said a joint military commission signed the deal after three days of talks.
S. Korea's ruling party picks maverick in race: South Korea's ruling liberal party nominated a maverick politician known for his outspoken views as its candidate for the 2022 presidential election . The nomination of Lee Jae-myung as the Democratic Party candidate comes despite his rivals' efforts to depict him as a dangerous populist and link him to a real estate scandal . Lee has vowed to fight economic inequality, introduce a universal basic income and resume reconciliation projects with North Korea.
Police detain hundreds in Kashmir: Government forces have detained at least 500 people for questioning in a crackdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local officials said, after several suspected militant attacks and targeted killings in the disputed Himalayan region. Police blamed the killings on militants fighting Indian rule in the region for decades. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Both nations claim it in its entirety.
Car bomb in Yemen kills 6: At least six people were killed in Yemen's port city of Aden by a car bomb that targeted two senior officials, who survived, Information Minister Moammar al-Iryani said. The blast wounded at least seven passing by, he said. Aden has been the seat of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's internationally recognized government since Iranian-backed rebels took over the capital in 2014.
