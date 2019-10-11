The election is set for Oct. 21.

To raise revenue, the Conservatives would eliminate corporate tax breaks worth $1.5 billion ($1.1 billion U.S.),

cut Canadian foreign aid by 25 percent, crack down on tax evasion and impose a 3 percent tax on big-tech companies.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “said he would balance the budget. Instead he’s running massive deficits that threaten higher taxes and important social programs like health care,” Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said in a live broadcast from Delta, B.C.

In response to the Conservative platform, the Liberals said it included $53 billion ($40 billion) in cuts. In contrast, Trudeau has vowed to ramp up spending but keep debt on a downward path.

The platform details emerged after Canadians began voting in advance polls on Friday.

Conservatives and Liberals are locked in a dead heat, polls show, but the left-leaning New Democrats and the separatist Bloc Quebecois may be left with the balance of power because neither main party is heading

for an outright majority in the 338-seat House of Commons.

— Reuters

EUROPEAN UNION

Macron claims 'crisis' over leadership tussle

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Friday of a “political crisis” between the European Union’s executive and its parliament after lawmakers rejected his commissioner pick, while members of his party blamed a leading German conservative for the debacle.

The lawmakers on Thursday rejected Sylvie Goulard, Macron’s pick to head industrial policy in the next European Commission, over her role in a jobs scandal — she denies wrongdoing — and her past work for a U.S. think tank that paid her over 10,000 euros ($11,000) a month. Their move could delay the start of the new commission, due to take office Nov. 1, and curb the influence of France.

Each E.U. member state nominates a candidate for the commission, who must then win approval from lawmakers.

Privately, French officials accused Manfred Weber, a German conservative member of the European Parliament, of orchestrating Goulard’s downfall as revenge after Macron scuppered his hopes of becoming the next commission president.

— Reuters

Franco mausoleum to be shut: Spain will temporarily close the mausoleum where Francisco Franco is buried starting Saturday to avoid disturbances as officials prepare to exhume the dictator's remains. Spain's ruling Socialists want to turn the Valley of the Fallen into a memorial to the 500,000 people killed in the 1936-39 civil war.

Protesters hit streets in Haiti: Thousands clashed with police Friday as they looted stores and tried to reach the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in one of the biggest protests in weeks to demand his ouster.

— From news services

