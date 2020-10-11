Activists have campaigned against SARS for years, and videos that surfaced online last week shone a fresh spotlight on police brutality.

The dissolution came two days after President Muhammadu Buhari pledged change.

Two agents have been arrested on charges of professional misconduct, officials said.

Amnesty International said in June that it had documented 82 cases of the squad’s brutality in three years.

— Danielle Paquette

IRAN

Highest 1-day virus

death toll recorded

Iran announced on Sunday its highest single-day death toll from the novel coronavirus, with 251 confirmed dead, the same day local news media reported that two senior officials had been infected and the currency had plunged to its lowest level on record.

A Health Ministry spokeswoman said the total confirmed death toll stands at 28,544, making Iran the hardest-hit country in the region.

A further 3,822 new cases were confirmed over the past 24-hour period, raising recorded nationwide cases to 500,075.

Among those recently infected is the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said Ali Akbar Salehi, also a vice president of Iran, had been confirmed positive last week and has been in home quarantine since.

A separate report by the news agency said the country’s vice president in charge of budget and planning also had tested positive.

Iran has struggled to contain the virus. The government has largely resisted imposing wide-scale lockdowns as the economy teeters under U.S. sanctions.

Money exchange shops in Tehran sold the U.S. dollar at 315,000 rials on Sunday, compared with 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The currency plummeted further Sunday after the Trump administration’s decision on Thursday to blacklist 18 Iranian banks.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Production to restart

at largest oil field

Libya’s national oil company said Sunday that it was resuming production at the country’s largest oil field as rival officials from eastern and western Libya began peace talks, part of preliminary negotiations ahead a U.N.-brokered dialogue next month.

The National Oil Corp. said it lifted force majeure, a legal maneuver that lets a company get out of its contracts because of extraordinary circumstances, at the southwestern Sharara oil field. The corporation said the move came after it reached “an honor agreement” with forces loyal to east-based military commander Khalifa Hifter to end “all obstructions” at the field.

Three weeks earlier, Hifter, who was behind a year-long bid to capture the capital, Tripoli, announced an end to a blockade of the nation’s vital oil fields.

Libya’s oil production had reached at least 1.2 million barrels a day before eastern tribes loyal to Hifter first seized control of the oil facilities in January, including the Sharara field, to protest what they said was the inequitable distribution of revenue.

Libya’s light crude has long featured in the country’s civil war, with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a popular uprising in 2011 toppled dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. The nation has since split between rival administrations in Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi.

— Associated Press

Dozens attack police station in France: Dozens of people attacked a police station in a housing project outside Paris with blasts of fireworks and damaged police cars, officials said. No one was injured. Fireworks increasingly have been used by gangs to head off police in neighborhoods known for drug trafficking. In another attack on police, two officers in civilian clothes were pulled from their vehicle in a Paris suburb last week and shot with their own guns. One officer remains in serious condition.