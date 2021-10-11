Cash-strapped Lebanon is struggling through a serious power crisis partly because of severe shortages in fuel, which have led to electricity cuts lasting up to 22 hours a day.
The state-run National News Agency said it was not clear what caused the fire.
The Zahrani Oil Installation is about 30 miles south of Beirut. It is close to one of Lebanon’s main power stations, which stopped functioning two days ago because of a fuel shortage.
Earlier this summer, a fire at a warehouse in the north where fuel was illegally stored killed more than 20 and injured dozens.
Tunisia unveils new government: Tunisia has unveiled a new government after more than two months without one, with the new prime minister naming her cabinet, which includes a record number of women. The ministerial appointments announced by Najla Bouden filled a vacuum that had persisted since President Kais Saied abruptly dismissed the government and suspended parliament 11 weeks ago, concentrating all executive powers. Bouden's cabinet of 24 ministers and a secretary of state has an unprecedented 10 women, including the prime minister.
Blast in opposition-held Syrian town kills 4: A car bomb exploded in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkish-backed opposition fighters, killing at least four people, rescue workers and a war monitor said. Volunteers with the Syrian Civil Defense — also known as the White Helmets, rescuers who operate in opposition areas — said the death toll in the attack in Afrin in Aleppo province is likely to rise. Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in an operation that expelled local Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents. Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters terrorists.
Myanmar's Suu Kyi pleads not guilty to breaking virus rules: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint pleaded not guilty to violating coronavirus restrictions, their attorneys said, as the pair were formally indicted on two counts of failing to heed pandemic rules during last year's general election campaign. Suu Kyi's party won the election in a landslide but was unable to take a second five-year term in office when the military seized power on Feb. 1. Suu Kyi and leading members of her government and party remain under arrest.
Guatemala transfers prosecutor who pursued ex-dictator: Guatemala's attorney general has transferred the prosecutor leading the office that took former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt and other former military officers to trial over crimes against humanity. Attorney General María Consuelo Porras moved Hilda Pineda to a new office pursuing crimes against tourists. The United States had already announced that it was pulling financial support from Porras's agency and her U.S. visa, saying it considers her an obstacle to fighting corruption in Guatemala.
5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight in Kashmir: Five Indian soldiers were killed in a gun battle with militants fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir, officials said. Police and soldiers cordoned off a forested area in the Himalayan region after an intelligence report that militants were present there, said an Indian army spokesman. As troops began a search operation, militants opened heavy gunfire, he said. Violence in the disputed region, which is split between India and Pakistan but claimed in its entirety by both, has increased in recent weeks.
