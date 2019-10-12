AD

The indigenous leaders have distanced themselves from the violent gangs, calling them instigators unconnected to the native groups’ cause.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nations of Ecuador said on its Twitter account that after internal discussion, “we have decided to participate in direct dialogue” with Moreno.

Minutes after that tweet, Leonidas Iza, a Quechua leader from mountainous Cotopaxi province, told Ecuavisa television that “we have asked for minimal conditions for dialogue,” including what he called an end to government violence against protesters.

— Associated Press

HONG KONG

Metro station damaged by gasoline bombs

Gasoline bombs were thrown inside a Hong Kong metro station on Saturday but no one was injured, the government said, as pro-democracy protesters again took to the streets angry at what they say is Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

The Kowloon Tong station was seriously damaged in the attack, the government said in a statement. Riot police took to the streets of Kowloon after the attack.

Hundreds of protesters, many young and wearing face masks, were marching in Kowloon at the time and were headed to a district near the station.

The protests started in opposition to a now-abandoned extradition bill but have mushroomed in four months into a pro-democracy movement and an outlet for anger at social inequality in the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong had experienced relative calm since last weekend, when a peaceful march by tens of thousands spiraled into a night of running battles between protesters and police.

— Reuters

Latest Brexit plan in doubt: A mooted 11th-hour solution to the Brexit deadlock cannot work because Northern Ireland must remain in a full United Kingdom customs union, Nigel Dodds, the deputy leader of the province's key political party, said on Saturday. The Democratic Unionist Party, which supports Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives in Westminster, will play a key role in deciding whether Britain can agree to a new withdrawal agreement with the European Union before the departure deadline of Oct. 31.

Migrant caravan heads to U.S.: Around 2,000 migrants have set out in a caravan from southern Mexico in the hopes of reaching the United States. Many of the migrants who departed from Tapachula, Chiapas, early Saturday had been waylaid in the city just north of Guatemala for weeks or months, awaiting residency or transit papers from Mexican authorities. The migrants are originally from Central America, Africa and the Caribbean.

Afghan officer kills colleagues: An Afghan official says a police officer with links to the Taliban has killed three of his fellow police officers at a checkpoint in northern Balkh province. Mohammad Yusouf Olamzada, the Dawlat Abad district chief, said Saturday that the attacker has joined insurgents in the area after killing his colleagues.

— From news services

