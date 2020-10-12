An Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman said Azerbaijani forces were “intensively shelling the southern front” of the conflict zone on Monday morning. Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijan directed a “large number of forces” to a town in the south of the region, reporting “large-scale hostilities” there.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry called those accusations “disinformation” and insisted that Azerbaijan was observing the cease-fire. The ministry, in turn, accused Armenian forces of shelling regions of Azerbaijan.

Armenian officials also said that Nagorno-Karabakh forces shot down an Azerbaijani Su-25 warplane. Azerbaijan denied it.

The fighting started Sept. 27 and has left hundreds dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians backed by Armenia.

— Associated Press

VATICAN

2 priests face Holy See trial over abuse claims

Two priests are going on trial in the Vatican’s criminal tribunal this week, one accused of sexually abusing an altar boy who served at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica and the other accused of covering it up.

The trial would mark the first known instance of a criminal prosecution by the Vatican in a case of sexual abuse alleged to have occurred within its walls.

The proceedings, set to start Thursday, were forced on the Holy See after victims and a whistleblower went public in 2017.

The case concerns the St. Pius X youth seminary, a palazzo inside the Vatican walls. It serves as a residence for about a dozen boys, ages 12 to 18, who serve as altar boys at papal Masses.

A onetime seminarian, the Rev. Gabriele Martinelli, is accused of molesting a younger seminarian when he himself was a senior altar boy at St. Pius X. The Rev. Enrico Radice was the seminary rector at the time and is accused of aiding and abetting the crime.

The diocese of Como, where both men are priests, has removed them from ministry with minors pending an outcome in the case.

The allegations have been known since at least 2012 but were covered up for years by the Vatican and the Diocese of Como.

— Associated Press

Bangladesh approves death penalty for rape: Bangladesh's cabinet has approved increasing the maximum punishment in rape cases to death from life imprisonment after recent sexual assaults triggered protests. A cabinet spokesman said the president is likely to issue an ordinance to that effect because Parliament is not in session. Protests broke out after a video of some men stripping and attacking a woman in a southeastern district went public through Facebook.

Tajikistan's longtime leader reelected: People in the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan have voted overwhelmingly to reelect their authoritarian president for another seven-year term, election officials said. Preliminary results of the Sunday election gave Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled since 1992, 90.9 percent of the vote, the election commission said. No election in Tajikistan has been deemed free and fair by Western election observers.

Clashes in Kashmir after troops kill 2 suspected rebels: Anti-India clashes erupted in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir after the killing of two suspected rebels. Security forces, on a tip, launched a counterinsurgency operation in a neighborhood in Srinagar, leading to an exchange of gunfire with trapped militants, police said. Two suspected militants were killed, police said. As the fighting ended, scores of people chanting slogans threw stones at government forces. Troops fired tear gas and shotgun pellets. Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan, both of which claim the region in its entirety.