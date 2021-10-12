The developments came hours after harsh criticism was leveled against Bitar by the powerful leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia. Hassan Nasrallah called Bitar’s inquiry a “big mistake” and asked authorities to remove him.
Tuesday’s events marked the latest twists in the saga of the troubled investigation into the August 2020 blast at Beirut’s port, which killed at least 215 people, injured thousands and devastated entire neighborhoods.
They highlighted the cat-and-mouse game between the judge, known for his independence and integrity, and former officials who have used parliamentary immunity and legal challenges to avoid answering to him.
Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizer, had been improperly stored in the port for years with apparent prior knowledge of many of the country’s top leaders.
— Associated Press
NETHERLANDS
Gay marriage possible for royals, premier says
In the country that first legalized same-sex marriage, the crown princess has the right to marry a person of any gender without giving up her right to the throne, the prime minister of the Netherlands said Tuesday.
Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, has not commented on the matter, and little is known of her personal life. The question arose after recently published books argued the Netherlands’ s rules exclude the possibility of a same-sex royal couple.
But Prime Minister Mark Rutte said times have changed since one of his predecessors last addressed the issue in 2000.
Gay marriage was legalized in the Netherlands in 2001.
“The government believes that the heir can also marry a person of the same sex,” Rutte wrote in a letter to parliament.
Dutch royal marriages need the approval of parliament.
— Reuters
NIGERIA
15 flee after months in Boko Haram captivity
Six women and nine children abducted by Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria’s troubled northeast have escaped after months in captivity, according to a Borno state official.
The women and children were abducted in two incidents in October 2020 and May of this year when the extremists attacked their villages in Borno and Adamawa states, said Zuwaira Gambo, commissioner for women affairs in Borno.
The women and children hiked for six days through the Buni Yadi forest until they were discovered by security forces, Gambo said.
Thousands have died and hundreds have been kidnapped in the 10-year-old Boko Haram insurgency.
— Associated Press
Europe court rejects case seeking to blame Vatican for abuse: A European court agreed that the Vatican couldn't be sued in a local court for sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests, affirming that it enjoys sovereign immunity and that the misconduct of priests and their superiors can't be attributed to the Holy See. The European Court of Human Rights dismissed a case brought by two dozen people who said they were victims of abusive priests in Belgium. The plaintiffs appealed to the court after Belgian courts ruled they had no jurisdiction, given the Holy See's immunity as a sovereign state. The European court said the Belgian judges were correct and that the victims hadn't been deprived of access to a court.
Storm kills 11 in Philippines: A tropical storm set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said. More than 6,500 people were evacuated from their homes in towns and cities swamped by floods and battered by pounding rains and wind. Tropical Storm Kompasu was last tracked over the South China Sea heading toward China's Hainan island and later Vietnam with sustained winds of 62 mph and gusts of 78 mph, forecasters said.
— From news services