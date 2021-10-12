Europe court rejects case seeking to blame Vatican for abuse: A European court agreed that the Vatican couldn't be sued in a local court for sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests, affirming that it enjoys sovereign immunity and that the misconduct of priests and their superiors can't be attributed to the Holy See. The European Court of Human Rights dismissed a case brought by two dozen people who said they were victims of abusive priests in Belgium. The plaintiffs appealed to the court after Belgian courts ruled they had no jurisdiction, given the Holy See's immunity as a sovereign state. The European court said the Belgian judges were correct and that the victims hadn't been deprived of access to a court.