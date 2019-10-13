Opposition parties were also projected to win a majority in the Budapest General Assembly with 17 members, compared with 14 delegates from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance and two independents.

The nationwide local elections were seen as a key test of an opposition strategy of rallying behind a single candidate against Fidesz, which has scored seven consecutive landslide election wins since 2010 on the national, municipal and European levels.

Opposition parties have united behind joint candidates in some other big cities, as well.

— Reuters

ECUADOR

Indigenous leaders, officials head to talks

Residents of Ecuador’s capital, Quito, picked their way through piles of burned tires and chunks of pavement Sunday as the government and indigenous protesters headed to negotiations aimed at defusing more than a week of demonstrations that have paralyzed the nation’s economy.

Protests over a plan to remove fuel subsidies as part of an International Monetary Fund austerity package have left seven dead and halved oil production.

The public ombudsman’s office said Sunday that seven people had died in the protests, 1,340 had been hurt and 1,152 arrested. The government shortened a 24-hour curfew imposed Saturday.

President Lenín Moreno said his government would address some concerns of the protesters.

— Associated Press

No diplomatic immunity for U.S. suspect, British media says: British media reported that the wife of an American official, who left Britain after being involved in a fatal road accident, no longer has diplomatic immunity. BBC and Sky News said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the family of Harry Dunn that "immunity is no longer pertinent" because the suspect has left Britain. Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car outside a British base in England used by the U.S. military.

176 migrants rescued off Libya, 110 turned back: Humanitarian groups said they rescued 176 migrants on two rubber boats in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, while Tunisia reported blocking a smuggling boat carrying 110 migrants from setting off for Italy. Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee said their Ocean Viking ship rescued 74 migrants about 50 miles off the Libyan coast and later 102 people aboard another boat about 40 miles off the coast.

— From news services

