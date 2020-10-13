The government imposed overarching restrictions and enacted new laws in the wake of last year’s decision, creating a climate of fear.

Mufti, 61, was set free late Tuesday, an official order said. The release comes just before the deadline set by India’s Supreme Court was set to expire.

Mufti was a coalition partner of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in the region for nearly two years after state elections in 2016 and headed the coalition government. She is considered pro-India and has never supported Muslim-majority Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan.

Several pro-India leaders in Kashmir have been released from detention in recent months. Some restrictions in the region also have been removed.

Both India and rival Pakistan claim Kashmir, which is split between the two, in its entirety.

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

U.S. airstrikes hit Taliban in Helmand

American forces carried out airstrikes in support of Afghan security forces under attack by the Taliban in southern Helmand province, a spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan said Monday.

Col. Sonny Leggett said the Taliban attacks in Helmand are “not consistent” with a U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February and undermine ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar, a Persian Gulf country where the Taliban has had a political office for many years. Leggett said the airstrikes do not violate the February deal.

The Taliban fighters “need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand Province and reduce their violence around the country,” Leggett said in a statement on Twitter, quoting Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the commander of the U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Leggett said U.S. forces have and will continue to provide support in defense of Afghan security forces under attack by the Taliban.

The announcement of U.S. strikes came after a gun battle was reported in and around Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, on Monday.

A spokesman for the provincial governor said that Taliban fighters had started their coordinated attacks in different parts of Helmand over the past week and that these had intensified over the weekend.

— Reuters

Suspected Islamist extremists kill 25 in Mali: Suspected Islamist militants killed 25 people, including 13 soldiers, in attacks in central Mali, burning down an army base and ambushing troops sent as reinforcements, the army and local authorities said. The attacks were the deadliest since the Aug. 18 military coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and came just days after scores of militants were freed by the interim government in a prisoner swap. Regional and international powers fear such violence could further destabilize the West African nation.

Shootout in Mexico kills 14 suspected gunmen: At least 14 suspected gunmen were killed and three wounded police officers were in stable condition after a shootout in the northern Mexico state of Zacatecas. State police said their officers were on patrol when they came under fire in the town of Calera. The state is being fought over by several drug cartels, including those from Sinaloa and Jalisco, as well as remnants of the old Zetas cartel.

Key suspect in highway rape arrested in Pakistan: Pakistani police have arrested a man suspected of being the second assailant in the rape of a woman whose car broke down on a deserted highway at night last month. Two men pulled her out of the vehicle and brutally assaulted her as her children watched, helpless. The suspect's arrest ended a month-long manhunt. Another suspect was arrested a week after the assault. Police earlier said that the woman had locked her car doors when she ran out of fuel on the road and dialed for help. But the armed attackers broke a car window and dragged her outside before raping her.