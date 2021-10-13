“This is obviously a very unfortunate mistake that happened here,” Klein told the German news agency DPA.
German news outlets have reported that known Holocaust denier Henry Hafenmayer was buried Friday at the Stahnsdorf cemetery just outside Berlin. His ashes were interred in the plot where Max Friedlaender, a German-Jewish musicologist who lived from 1852 to 1934, was buried.
Several far-right extremists attended Hafenmayer’s funeral, according to groups that track neo-Nazi activism in Germany. The head of Germany’s leading Jewish group expressed shock that the Lutheran Church, which runs the cemetery, had allowed the burial.
Friedlaender’s gravesite was cleared for new burials in 1980, as is customary in Germany.
The Lutheran Church has apologized and promised to investigate how Hafenmayer’s remains ended up in the same plot as Friedlaender’s. The church said that people can sponsor the maintenance of historic gravesites at the cemetery and in exchange get buried on those sites when they die.
— Associated Press
ISRAEL
Hunger strike reported by Palestinian inmates
At least 250 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons have begun a hunger strike to protest their relocation to isolated cells, officials said Wednesday.
The hunger strike, led by the militant Islamic Jihad group, comes amid heightened tensions in Israeli detention facilities after the escape of six inmates from a high-security prison last month. All six were recaptured within a couple of weeks, but the escape embarrassed Israeli authorities.
Israel is holding more than 4,600 Palestinians in connection with the Mideast conflict. The prisoners organize themselves by political faction and have secured concessions over the years through hunger strikes and other collective action.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club, which represents former and current prisoners, said the latest strike is to protest the separation of Islamic Jihad prisoners into designated cells, isolating them from most other members.
Qadura Fares, the head of the organization, said that at least 250 Islamic Jihad prisoners in multiple facilities would take part in the strike.
Israel’s prison service said it was unaware of any mass hunger strike. It said it has not isolated the Islamic Jihad prisoners and instead has mixed them with the general population. It said the group was not happy with the move and acknowledged “tension.”
— Associated Press
BELARUS
Subscribers face prison over 'extremist' sites
Belarusians who subscribe to social media channels deemed “extremist” face up to seven years in prison under proposals published by authorities on Wednesday.
Social media channels such as Telegram messenger were widely used during mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year to coordinate demonstrations and share footage of a violent police crackdown.
Some of the most well-known Telegram channels, including the Nexta news outlet, were categorized as “extremist” after the protests began. Nexta has nearly 1 million subscribers, while the Telegram channel of the Tut.By news portal, which was shut down by authorities, has 500,000.
The Belarusian directorate for fighting organized crime said in a statement that “subscribers to extremist Telegram channels and chats will be held criminally liable . . . as members of an extremist group.”
More than a hundred Telegram channels and chats have been recognized as extremist in Belarus. Anyone reposting their material can already be fined or detained for up to 30 days.
Protests erupted last year after a presidential election that Lukashenko’s opponents say was blatantly rigged to keep the veteran leader in power.
Tens of thousands of people were detained, and human rights activists say more than 800 people are in jail as political prisoners since the protests.
— Reuters
Over 200 migrants saved from boats on way to Canary Islands: More than 200 migrants were rescued by Spanish personnel on the perilous seaborne route from Africa to the Canary Islands, authorities in Spain said. Emergency services for the Canary Islands said rescuers saved 90 people — 47 from sub-Saharan Africa and 43 from northern Africa — from two boats intercepted near the island of Gran Canaria. An additional 55 migrants — all from sub-Saharan African countries — were pulled from a boat in waters near the island of Fuerteventura. And 73 people from northern Africa were rescued from two boats near the island of Lanzarote.
— From news services