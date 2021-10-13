Over 200 migrants saved from boats on way to Canary Islands: More than 200 migrants were rescued by Spanish personnel on the perilous seaborne route from Africa to the Canary Islands, authorities in Spain said. Emergency services for the Canary Islands said rescuers saved 90 people — 47 from sub-Saharan Africa and 43 from northern Africa — from two boats intercepted near the island of Gran Canaria. An additional 55 migrants — all from sub-Saharan African countries — were pulled from a boat in waters near the island of Fuerteventura. And 73 people from northern Africa were rescued from two boats near the island of Lanzarote.