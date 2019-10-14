Japan’s Kyodo News reported that 48 people died in the typhoon, 17 were missing and some 100 were injured.

The government’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which is generally more conservative in assessing such numbers, said 24 people were dead and nine were missing.

Experts said it would take time to assess the extent of damage, and the casualty count has been growing daily.

Some lining up for morning soup at evacuation shelters, which are housing 30,000 people, expressed concern about the homes they had left behind.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. said 35,100 homes were still without electricity early Monday evening in Tokyo and nearby prefectures.

— Associated Press

POLAND

Law and Justice party loses control of Senate

Poland’s conservative ruling Law and Justice party capitalized on its popular social spending policies to win a majority of seats in the lower house of Parliament but lost control of the Senate, according to results reported Monday.

When exit polls were released after voting ended Sunday evening, Law and Justice appeared headed for a strong victory. The results from the Senate, however, indicate that the opposition will have a tool to prevent the ruling party from rushing through laws without consulting opposition parties — something it has often done during its four years in power.

Opposition candidates appeared to have secured a slim majority of 51 seats in the 100-seat upper house of Parliament. The Senate is less powerful than the 460-seat lower house but can delay legislation already passed in the lower house. It also appoints officials to several important state bodies.

In the lower house, Law and Justice won just under 44 percent of Sunday’s vote, up from 38 percent in 2015, the state electoral commission said.

Turnout was at a record high of over 61 percent in a sign of how important voters on all sides considered this election.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

New government, rebels begin talks

Sudan’s new transitional government met with rebel leaders Monday, kicking off peace talks aimed at ending the country’s years-long civil wars.

The peace initiative was built into a power-sharing deal between Sudan’s army and its pro-democracy movement. That deal was reached after the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April. The transitional authorities have six months to make peace with the rebels, according to the agreement.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is hosting the talks in its capital, Juba, where some rebel groups signed a draft agreement that detailed a road map for the talks, trust-building measures and an extension of a cease-fire already in place.

— Associated Press

4 killed in Guinea protests: At least four people were killed in Guinea's capital after police fired tear gas and bullets to disperse opposition supporters, civil society groups and trade unionists gathering in Conakry and across the country to protest President Alpha Condé's bid to extend his rule, Guinea's Red Cross said. Condé's mandate ends in December 2020, but he is seeking a vote to allow a third term in the West African nation.

— Associated Press

