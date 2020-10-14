The ruling follows a five-year trial of dozens of top officials, members and supporters of Golden Dawn, an organization founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s that rose to become Greece’s third-largest political party during most of the country’s 2010-2018 financial crisis.

Eleven other former lawmakers were jailed for five to seven years for membership in a criminal organization, while a party associate was given a life sentence for the murder of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas in a 2013 attack that triggered the crackdown against Golden Dawn. The former lawmakers were not in court when the sentences were read out.

Golden Dawn was accused of orchestrating multiple attacks, mostly in Athens, on immigrants and left-wing activists, many resulting in serious injury.

A total of 57 party members and associates were convicted on Oct. 7, mostly for involvement in carrying out or planning violent attacks.

The party was represented in the Greek Parliament between 2012 and 2019, having won the required number of votes in four general elections.

— Associated Press

WEST BANK

Israel approves 2,100 new settlement units

Israeli authorities on Wednesday advanced plans to build more than 2,100 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, pressing ahead with a building boom that has gained steam during the American presidency of Donald Trump.

The approval raised the number of settlement homes to be advanced this year to nearly 9,500, according to a settlement watchdog group, by far the highest number of approvals since Trump took office in early 2017. The Civil Administration’s higher planning council, the Israeli defense body that grants the approvals, is set to meet again Thursday, meaning that figure could go even higher.

Israel said 1,313 housing units have been given final bureaucratic approval for construction to begin, while 853 homes received preliminary approvals that will require additional review.

A string of U.S. administrations, along with the rest of the international community, opposed Israeli settlement construction.

But Trump, surrounded by advisers with close ties to the settler movement, has taken a different approach. In contrast to its predecessors, the Trump administration has not criticized or condemned new settlement announcements, and in a landmark decision last year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States does not consider the settlements to be illegal under international law.

The Trump administration’s Middle East plan, unveiled early this year, calls for leaving 30 percent of the West Bank, including all of Israel’s more than 120 settlements, under permanent Israeli control.

The Palestinians claim all of the West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as part of a future independent state.

— Associated Press

Uganda police raid offices of Museveni challenger: Armed police "besieged" the campaign headquarters of Bobi Wine, a pop star and politician who is seeking Uganda's presidency in elections set for 2021, an opposition figure said. Wine, a legislator whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was meeting with other leaders of his National Unity Platform party when the police swooped in, the official said. In a Twitter post, Wine reported that "comrades had been injured" when police raided his headquarters. Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for longtime President Yoweri Museveni to retire.

7 troops killed in border region, Pakistan says: Pakistan's military said seven troops were killed in the country's northwest, in a region along the Afghanistan border that until recent years had served as a base for Pakistani and foreign militants. Six soldiers, including an officer, died in North Waziristan when their patrol struck two roadside bombs, while a seventh soldier was killed in a firing incident in the border Bajur region. The military said the shooting had come from the Afghan side of the frontier. No one immediately asserted responsibility for the attacks.