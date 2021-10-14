The conflict between the insurgents and Nigeria’s armed forces, which has also spread to neighboring Chad and Cameroon, has left about 300,000 dead.
“I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead,” Lucky Irabor, the chief of defense staff, told reporters at the presidential villa in Abuja, without elaborating.
Vincent Foucher of France’s National Center for Scientific Research, an expert on the insurgent groups, said sources had told him Barnawi was wounded in August during a clash with Boko Haram fighters and had died later, possibly in September.
Barnawi was the third leader of an Islamist insurgent group in West Africa to die this year, after Boko Haram’s Abubakar Shekau in May and Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara in August.
Severe storm batters Athens and island devastated by fires: Severe storms swept across Greece, flooding hundreds of homes in Athens and prompting evacuations on the island of Evia, which was ravaged by wildfires in August. On Evia, about 80 miles north of Athens, at least three areas hit by the wildfires were being evacuated. The storms battered the capital and other parts of southern Greece, causing traffic disruptions and road closures. The heavy rainfall also affected public transport services .
Syria says soldier died in Israeli airstrike: Syria's Defense Ministry said one of its soldiers was killed and three injured in an Israeli airstrike on a telecommunication tower in the central province of Homs. A military official said the strike in the Palmyra region hit the tower and some posts around it. Syrian air defenses were activated to respond to the incoming missiles, which the ministry said originated from the Tanf region in the southeast. In a rare acknowledgment that their bases had been struck, Iranian-backed groups in Syria vowed retaliation.
Taliban team meets in Turkey for high-level talks: Turkey's foreign minister met with a high-level delegation of Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, officials said, the first such talks since the Taliban took over the country in August. The meeting in Ankara between Mevlut Cavusoglu and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban foreign minister, comes after Taliban leaders held talks with the United States, 10 European nations and European Union representatives in Qatar this week. Cavusoglu said he urged the Taliban to be more "inclusive" and "shared some recommendations on the subject of educating women, children, girls and women joining the workforce."
