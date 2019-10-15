Belarus did not comment on the release, except for a statement by the prosecutor general’s office saying there were no grounds to hold Bogacheva on the basis of the charges.

It has been assumed from the start that none of the Russians indicted by Mueller would ever see the inside of an American courtroom, as long as they kept clear of the United States.

AD

Bogacheva’s detention raised, however briefly, the possibility of a criminal proceeding against one of the employees of the organization at the center of alleged Russian social media interference in the U.S. election — the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg.

AD

According to the February 2018 indictment, Bogacheva worked for the organization from at least April to July 2014, overseeing its data analysis project, and was one of the co-defendants who allegedly traveled to the United States “under false pretenses for the purpose of collecting intelligence” as part of the plot to interfere in the U.S. political system.

— Will Englund

FRANCE

Lower house approves bill expanding access to IVF

France’s lower house of Parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a bill that aims to give single women and lesbian couples legal access to in vitro fertilization, egg freezing and fertility medication.

AD

The measures are part of a bioethics bill voted on by the National Assembly, the lower house, where President Emmanuel Macron’s government has a majority. The bill passed 359 to 114. It must still go to the Senate for debate.

AD

France’s health-care system would cover the cost of the assisted reproduction procedures for all women under 43. French law currently allows in vitro fertilization and related procedures only for infertile heterosexual couples. Many ineligible French women travel abroad to undergo IVF treatment.

Lesbian couples and single women already have legal access to medically assisted reproduction in 18 of the European Union’s 28 countries.

AD

— Associated Press

Catalan protesters, police clash for 2nd straight night: Clashes erupted for a second night in Barcelona between police and protesters angry at the conviction of a dozen Catalan separatist leaders, as Spain launched an investigation into an activist group organizing the protests. Thousands of people held vigils near the Spanish government offices in Catalonia's four provinces. But it was in the regional capital, Barcelona, that police charged at protesters after some hurled firecrackers and other objects at the officers. Most of the impromptu protests were a response to an online campaign by Tsunami Democratic, a grass-roots group. Spain's interior minister said authorities were investigating the group.

AD

Nigerian police raid frees scores of beaten, starved boys: For the second time in a month, police in northern Nigeria raided a building where hundreds of boys were held in dehumanizing conditions, officials said. The building was in President Muhammadu Buhari's hometown, Daura, putting pressure on him to act against the practice of sending children to institutions run by Islamic scholars rather than conventional schools. The raid follows one last month in Kaduna city, where police discovered about 400 boys and young men. Marks on their bodies showed that some had been tortured, police said.

AD

Haiti's president says he won't resign: President Jovenel Moïse has broken his silence and said it would be irresponsible for him to resign as Haiti enters its fifth week of deadly protests. Moïse said during a surprise news conference that he was constitutionally elected and would relinquish power only through a legal process like elections. The president said he is open to negotiations that would lead to a peaceful resolution of the crisis. Opposition leaders rejected Moïse's offer, saying his pitch was "not credible," and called for more protests.

— From news services

AD