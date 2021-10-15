Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.
The United States said time was running short.
WHO to send experts to prevent sex abuse
The World Health Organization said Friday that it is sending experts on preventing sexual exploitation to 10 “high-risk” countries after a scandal in Congo, where its staff and other aid workers abused women.
Some 83 aid workers, a quarter of them employed by the WHO, were involved in sexual exploitation and abuse during the country’s Ebola epidemic from 2018 to 2020, an independent panel said last month.
Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen will be the locations for the work, the WHO said in a statement to Reuters.
German SPD chief moves closer to succeeding Merkel: The leader of Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD), Olaf Scholz, took a major step toward succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor Friday, announcing that he and the leaders of two smaller parties aimed to move into formal coalition talks. The leaders of the SPD, which came first in last month's election, along with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said exploratory talks had been constructive and allowed them to establish a road map for more formal negotiations. Party committees are expected to vote over the weekend on whether to do so, bringing them closer to forming an alliance, the first of its kind at the federal level.
ASEAN to exclude Myanmar junta chief from summit: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed Friday to sideline Myanmar's military ruler from a leaders' summit this month, sources said, a rare tough stand by a bloc known for its policy of engagement and noninterference. Foreign ministers made the decision at a special meeting called to address the failure of Myanmar's military to follow a peace process it agreed to with ASEAN five months ago, aimed at tackling a bloody crisis triggered by its Feb. 1 coup. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces and thousands arrested, according to the United Nations, during strikes and protests over a coup that ended a decade of tentative democracy and prompted international condemnation and sanctions.
Czech PM Babis prepared to transfer power to opposition: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is prepared to hand power to a bloc of opposition parties that won a combined majority in the lower house of Parliament in an election last weekend, news agency CTK quoted him as saying in a radio interview Friday. Two opposition coalitions, the center-right Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors, won 108 seats between them in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament and have said they want to form a government together. Babis, head of the centrist ANO party, until Friday held out the possibility that he might still have the first stab at forming a new cabinet.
