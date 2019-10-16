French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to serve as a mediator between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program.

Marchal, a sub-Saharan Africa specialist at the Paris university Sciences Po, was arrested in June when he visited Iran to see Adelkhah, according to Sciences Po professor Richard Banegas, who has worked closely with him. The two researchers were in a romantic relationship, according to Banegas.

It is unclear what charges they face.

Iranian authorities disclosed in July that they had arrested Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who holds dual French-Iranian nationality.

Marchal’s detention, first reported by French newspaper Le Figaro, was previously unknown. There was no reference to Marchal’s arrest in Iranian state media.

But Iranian authorities said Monday that a third person linked to France had been arrested, exiled Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam. The announcement did not make clear how Zam, based in France, was arrested, saying only that he was first “guided into” Iran.

The French Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Zam was a refugee with French residence papers, had left France on Friday and was arrested abroad.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Rebel group suspends peace talks after attack

A Sudanese rebel group said Wednesday that it had suspended peace talks with the transitional government, accusing the military of attacking and detaining people in a southern area under its control.

The transitional government and rebel leaders kicked off the talks Monday in a bid to end Sudan’s years-long civil wars after an August power-sharing agreement between the army and a pro-democracy movement following the overthrow of autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-North said it canceled Wednesday’s round of direct talks after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces set up a checkpoint and detained 16 people in South Kordofan province earlier this week. Three people were later released. The group says others were attacked, but it didn’t provide details.

The Rapid Support Forces are led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council. He also leads the government delegation to the talks.

The RSF grew out of the notorious Janjaweed militias mobilized by Bashir during the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s. The militias were widely accused of crimes against humanity.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-North, the largest rebel group in the nation, said it will not resume talks unless the government releases the detainees, withdraws from the area where they were seized and declares a documented cease-fire.

— Associated Press

4 killed as troops in Kashmir exchange fire: Pakistani and Indian troops exchanged gunfire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing four civilians and wounding nearly a dozen others, officials from both sides said, as tensions remain high between the two South Asian countries. Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both countries in its entirety. India sparked a new round of tensions in August, when it downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir and imposed tighter controls on the area.

Quake kills 1, injures dozens in Philippines: A powerful and shallow earthquake hit several southern Philippine provinces, leaving at least one person dead and injuring more than two dozen, officials and news reports said. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured 6.4 in magnitude. The temblor had a depth of only nine miles. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones. Several relatively strong aftershocks also were felt.

U.N. labor body says Qatar is pledging to end 'kafala' system: The energy-rich nation of Qatar is pledging to eliminate its "kafala" labor system, which ties foreign workers to their employer and requires them to have their company's permission to leave the country, according to the United Nations' International Labor Organization. The ILO said workers would be able to freely change employers under draft Qatari laws "expected to come into force by January 2020." Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, partially ended the kafala system in 2018.

— From news services

