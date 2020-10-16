The Taliban pledge came after a meeting with U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen. Austin Miller, commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, a Taliban figure familiar with the talks said. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

AD

AD

The Taliban agreed to suspend its operations after the United States said it would end drone strikes on insurgent positions, as well as night raids and air assaults, the Taliban figure said.

Helmand has been the scene of a blistering Taliban assault since last week, with rocket attacks from the Taliban and retaliatory airstrikes from U.S. and Afghan aircraft forcing over 5,600 families from their homes.

The flare-up came even as the Afghan government and the Taliban are holding peace talks in Qatar, where the Taliban has a political office.

— Associated Press

SOUTH AFRICA

Racial tensions rise over farm killing

A tense standoff between White farmers and Black activists gripped the South African town of Senekal on Friday as two men accused of killing a White farm manager were to appear in court.

AD

More than 100 police officers patrolled the area in front of the courthouse in Free State province and used barbed wire to separate the rival groups.

AD

Sekwetjie Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa appeared in the magistrates’ court on charges of killing Brendin Horner, 21, on Oct. 1. Their request for bail was postponed until Tuesday.

About 250 White farmers gathered to protest the killing, saying police do not adequately protect White farmers. In a hearing last week, a group of White farmers stormed the court and burned a police vehicle.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, a leftist opposition party, mobilized about 1,000 of its supporters to challenge the White farmers in front of the court. They shouted slogans calling for South Africa’s land to be returned to Black residents.

AD

— Associated Press

Europeans condemn Israeli settlement plans: Israel's plans to advance the building of thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank drew European condemnation as approvals for constructions hit a record high in 2020. A joint statement by foreign ministry representatives for Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain warned that the building perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and further threatens the viability of a two-state solution. The warning came after Israel on Thursday pressed forward on plans for more than 3,000 West Bank settlement homes. The Palestinians claim all of the West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as part of a future independent state.

AD

Turkey detains man suspected of spying for UAE: Turkish intelligence has arrested a man suspected of spying on Arab dissidents in Turkey on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, a senior Turkish government official said. The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly infiltrated expatriate Arab dissident and journalist groups in Turkey, the official said. The man traveled to Turkey using the passport of an Arab country other than that of the UAE. He confessed to the accusations of spying and "provided a trove of documents" proving his affiliation with the UAE intelligence, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with Turkish government protocol.

AD

Berlin court suspends bar curfew: A Berlin court suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Berlin imposed the 11 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew a week ago to tackle surging new infections. The court said there was no evidence that bars and restaurants that comply with existing rules on mask-wearing and social distancing contributed to any increase in infection rates. The ruling was in response to legal action brought by 11 restaurant owners.