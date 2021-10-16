An Israeli military spokesperson said the military doesn’t comment on foreign reports.
Saleh had spent 12 years in prison in Israel after being jailed in 1985 on charges of “resistance” to Israeli authorities. He later served in the Syrian parliament.
CAPE VERDE
Venezuelan envoy extradited to U.S.
Alex Saab, a businessman wanted by U.S. authorities on charges of laundering money on behalf of Venezuela’s government, has been extradited to the United States, Cape Verde national radio reported.
The envoy of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 when his plane stopped there to refuel.
U.S. justice authorities have charged Saab in connection with a bribery scheme to take advantage of Venezuela’s state-controlled exchange rate. It also sanctioned him for allegedly orchestrating a corruption network that allowed him and Maduro to profit from a state-run food subsidy program. Saab’s lawyers have called the U.S. charges “politically motivated.”
Sudanese protest, call for dissolution of government: Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military's overthrow of autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule.
Syrians shell rebel town near Turkish border, killing 4: Syrian government shelling of a rebel-held town near the border with Turkey killed four people and wounded more than a dozen, Syrian opposition activists said. The shelling of Sarmada comes amid increasing tensions in the last rebel stronghold in the Syrian northwest, where a cease-fire reached in March last year has been repeatedly violated in recent weeks.
Chinese astronauts reach space station: Three astronauts entered China's space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station.
Overnight earthquake kills 3 in Bali: Three people were killed, and seven more were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia's resort island of Bali. The 4.8-magnitude quake hit just before dawn, causing people to run outdoors in a panic. It struck just as the island is beginning to reopen to tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Record number get shots at New Zealand's 'Vaxathon': New Zealand health-care workers administered vaccine shots Saturday as the nation held a festival aimed at getting more people immunized against the coronavirus. Musicians, sports stars and celebrities pitched in for the "Vaxathon" event, which was broadcast on television and online for eight hours straight. By late afternoon, more than 120,000 people had gotten shots, eclipsing the daily record of 93,000 set in August.
