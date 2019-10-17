The case comes at a time of high tension between the United States and China, with the protracted trade war continuing and Beijing incensed about Congress’s support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Two Canadians — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor — have been detained in China since December. They were arrested 10 days after Canada acted on a U.S. extradition request and detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies.

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said the State Department is assisting the detained Americans.



Harlan founded China Horizons as an educational exchange company in 2004 after teaching English in China with his wife, Kathrine, in 2002, according to the company’s website. The company, based in Rexburg, Idaho, helps college students visit China and teach English as a second language there.

Petersen is the company’s director and a student at Brigham Young University in Idaho, according to a GoFundMe page her parents set up. She has been traveling to China for a decade, including for China Horizons.

— Anna Fifield

VENEZUELA

Maduro's regime wins seat on U.N. rights body

The government of President Nicolás Maduro won a seat Thursday on the U.N. Human Rights Council, a controversial victory for a regime accused of using intimidation, torture and murder to cling to power.

The Maduro government, no longer recognized as legitimate by the United States and about 50 other countries, had sought a return to the 47-member panel to counter an image of international isolation — and thwart investigations into its own alleged abuses.

Venezuela and regional rival Brazil beat out Costa Rica for the two Latin American seats up for election. Costa Rica had declared its candidacy only this month in a bid to deny Venezuela a three-year term, but the support of China, Russia, Cuba and other allies gave the socialist state the win.

The General Assembly elected 14 members to new terms Thursday. Countries can serve up to two consecutive terms before withdrawing for at least a year.

The council promotes human rights and investigates alleged violations. It is distinct from but works closely with the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has painted a bleak picture of Venezuela under Maduro.

In three reports this year, she documented arbitrary detentions, torture and killings. In July, she said corruption and underinvestment had violated Venezuelans’ right to an adequate standard of living.

The Human Rights Council has a long history of members with problematic records. Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Cuba are members, Libya and Sudan also won seats Thursday, and Venezuela served as recently as last year.

— Rachelle Krygier

Indonesia arrests 40 militant suspects ahead of inauguration: Indonesia's elite anti-terrorism unit went on a 24-hour operation to root out suspected Islamist militants ahead of a presidential inauguration this weekend that will be attended by Asian leaders and Western envoys. At least 40 suspects were detained in eight provinces, a police spokesman said. The sweep was carried out after a tipoff about possible attacks on police and places of worship. The arrests follow an attack last week in which a militant stabbed Indonesia's top security minister, Wiranto, who uses one name. He is recovering.

Saied officially declared winner of Tunisia election: Tunisia's electoral commission officially announced the victory of Islamist-backed law professor Kais Saied in the presidential election. The commission's head said the results were definitive because no appeal had been made to contest them. Saied received 72.71 percent of the vote, while media mogul Nabil Karoui got 27.29 percent. Saied, 61, succeeds Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office in July. Saied ran as an independent but received support from the moderate Islamist party Ennahda.

— From news services

