After the truce took effect last Saturday, both sides blaming the other for breaching it.

Full-scale fighting continued to rage through the week, and Azerbaijan on Saturday accused Armenia of striking its second-largest city with a ballistic missile that killed at least 13 civilians and wounded 50 others.

The latest fighting began on Sept. 27, and has killed hundreds in the largest escalation of hostilities between the South Caucasus neighbors in more than 25 years.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.

— Associated Press

Christian party won't support former Lebanese premier: Lebanon's largest Christian political party says it won't back the nomination of former prime minister Saad al-Hariri to lead a government, further complicating efforts to agree on a new premier. Hariri, who quit as prime minister last October in the face of nationwide protests, has said he is ready to lead a government to implement reforms proposed by France as a way to unlock badly needed international aid. But Hariri, Lebanon's most prominent Sunni Muslim politician, has failed to win backing from the two main Christian parties — the Free Patriotic Movement and Lebanese Forces.

Thais continue protests despite crackdown: Thousands of Thais joined protests that popped up across Bangkok in defiance of a crackdown on three months of demonstrations aimed at the government and the powerful monarchy. Police shut much of the city's transport system on Saturday to try to thwart protests, but demonstrators gathered wherever they could. Protests have drawn tens of thousands of people to the streets to demand the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Polish bishop resigns amid sex abuse scandal: Pope Francis has permanently removed a Polish bishop who was kicked out of his diocese a few months ago pending a Vatican investigation into allegations he covered up cases of sexual abuse by his priests. The resignation of Edward Janiak as bishop of Kalisz suggests the Vatican was able to substantiate at least some elements of the accusations made in a documentary about sex abuse in Poland that has undermined the country's influential Catholic hierarchy. Francis in June had ordered Janiak to leave Kalisz and forbade him from having any influence on how the diocese is run pending the investigation.

China reinforces flag statute with eye toward Hong Kong: The Standing Committee of China's congress has passed amendments to a law that will criminalize the intentional insulting of the national flag and emblem, after anti-government protesters in Hong Kong last year desecrated the Chinese flag. According to the National Flag and National Emblem Law, which will take effect Jan. 1, those who intentionally burn, mutilate, paint, deface or trample the flag and emblem in public will be investigated for criminal responsibility. The amendments to the law were proposed after anti-government protesters in Hong Kong last year trampled on the Chinese flag, prompting an outcry in China. At least three protesters in Hong Kong were sentenced for desecrating the Chinese flag last year.