WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference that he had accepted an independent panel’s recommendation to maintain the emergency status.

“Even if this Ebola ends, it may come back, because there is instability in eastern [Congo] and political instability and lack of security,” he said.

— Reuters

SPAIN

Catalan protest group website shut down

A Spanish judge ordered the closure of a secretive Catalan protest group’s website Friday as authorities tried to find out who is behind demonstrations that have turned unusually violent.

The sentencing Monday of Catalan separatist leaders to lengthy jail terms set off the worst street violence Spain has seen in decades, with protesters burning cars and throwing gasoline bombs at police in the Catalan capital, Barcelona.

Attention has focused on Democratic Tsunami, a group that emerged last month and quickly gained a huge social media following. Its main action was a massive protest at Barcelona’s airport Monday that caused dozens of flight cancellations.

“The Judicial Authority has told operators to stop serving the domains in which the #Tsunamidemocratic Platform is based . . . since they could favor the commission of crimes,” police said on Twitter.

The group immediately moved its homepage to a new address. It was not clear whether the court would try to close that, too.

— Reuters

ISRAEL

Palestinian fatally shot in the West Bank

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian man who ran toward them with a knife Friday near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s Defense Ministry said. Palestinian officials said the man died of his wounds.

The Defense Ministry said the Palestinian ran toward a checkpoint between Israel and the central West Bank city of Tulkarem “with a knife in hand, with the apparent intention of attacking security personnel.”

The ministry said that one of the soldiers called on the attacker to stop, “and upon his failure to do so . . . fired.”

— Reuters

Protester in Boris Johnson garb scales Big Ben tower: A climate change protester dressed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson climbed the Big Ben clock tower at Britain's Parliament. The man, in a blond wig, suit jacket and tie, scaled the tower, which is covered in scaffolding for repairs, and unfurled banners reading "No pride on a dead planet" and "Citizens Assembly." The Press Association news agency identified him as tree surgeon Ben Atkinson, 43.

Berlin zoo's panda cubs get first glimpse of the world: A Berlin zoo says two giant panda cubs born in August opened their eyes for the first time this week. Zoo Berlin released pictures Friday of the cubs peering at the camera, six weeks after their birth. Zoo Director Andreas Knieriem said the twins — the first born in Germany — are developing well thanks to their mother, Meng Meng. She and father Jiao Qing arrived from China two years ago.

— From news services

