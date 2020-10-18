AD

The visit Sunday appeared to complete that task, clearing the way for the countries to open embassies and exchange ambassadors.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s national security adviser led the delegations.

AD

Israel’s agreements with the UAE and Bahrain have marked diplomatic victories for the Trump administration and for Netanyahu.

But they have come under heavy criticism from the Palestinians, who have long counted on a unified Arab stance that recognition of Israel should come only after the Palestinians achieve an independent state of their own. The agreements reflect a shifting Middle East, in which shared concerns about Iran and business opportunities have overshadowed the Palestinian issue.

AD

Egypt and Jordan are the only other Arab states to sign diplomatic treaties with Israel, in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

— Associated Press

IRAN

U.N. arms ban expires despite U.S. objections

A decade-long United Nations arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons such as tanks and fighter jets expired Sunday as planned under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, despite objections from the United States, which insists that the ban remains in place.

AD

Although Iran says it plans no “buying spree,” it can now in theory purchase weapons to upgrade military armaments dating to before its 1979 revolution and sell locally produced gear abroad.

AD

In practice, however, Iran’s economy remains crippled by U.S. sanctions, and other nations may avoid arms deals with Tehran for fear of American retaliation. The Trump administration has warned that any sales of weapons to Iran or exports from the country will be penalized.

Sunday’s expiration of the arms embargo was, in fact, the proximate cause for the U.S. decision last month to move forward with the “snapback” of international sanctions on Iran. Washington tried unsuccessfully to get the U.N. Security Council to extend the embargo but suffered a defeat when only one country on the 15-member panel supported it.

AD

In response, the Trump administration said it had invoked “snapback” — a mechanism provided for in the Security Council resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal that allows any participant in the accord to restore U.N. sanctions if it determines that Iran is not complying with its terms. The rest of the council, however, rejected U.S. standing to trigger a snapback, saying Washington had lost its right to do so when President Trump pulled the country out of the deal in 2018.

AD

The United Nations banned Iran from buying major foreign weapon systems in 2010 amid tensions over its nuclear program.

— Associated Press

Car bomb kills 13 in Afghanistan: A suicide car bombing killed at least 13 people and wounded about 120 in Afghanistan's western Ghowr province, officials said. An Interior Ministry spokesman said the bomb struck near the entrance of the provincial police chief's office and other government buildings in the area. No one asserted responsibility for the blast, which comes amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban as representatives of the group and Afghan government officials hold their first face-to-face talks in Qatar, where the Taliban have had a political office for many years.

AD

AD

Vietnam landslide buries 22 at army camp: A landslide in central Vietnam buried at least 22 army members, just a week after a landslide killed 13, as heavy rains continued to pound the region, state media reported. The latest landslide sent rock and earth crashing into the camp at the foot of a mountain after a week of incessant rain in Quang Tri province, the Vietnam News Agency reported. Eight people escaped. Torrential rains have caused widespread floods in central Vietnam since last week.