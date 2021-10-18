Iraqi intelligence officials said the man, identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation carried out with the cooperation of a neighboring country, which they did not name. Zobai reportedly had been tracked by authorities for months.
The 29-year-old, who operated under the alias Abu Obaida, was an al-Qaeda militant when he was imprisoned by U.S. forces in Iraq at Cropper prison until 2008 and then escaped from Abu Ghraib prison in 2013. He joined the Islamic State group after that.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted news of the arrest Monday, describing Zobai as the “primary culprit behind the Karrada atrocity and many others.”
At least 292 people died in the bombing, most of them from an ensuing fire that turned the shopping center into an inferno.
— Associated Press
NIGERIA
At least 30 killed in attack by gunmen
Gunmen have killed at least 30 people in northwestern Nigeria in the latest round of violence in the country, in which hundreds have been killed this year and thousands displaced.
Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, said Monday that the gunmen stormed the Goronyo community on Sunday evening. The attack lasted through the night.
The area is about 50 miles from the state capital. Past attacks have been in more remote regions.
The governor on Monday also received Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Nigeria’s army chief of staff, who recently commissioned special military operations to bring the rising violence under control.
Those operations, in addition to measures such as blockades of telecommunications and curfews, have not stopped armed groups from attacking communities. The gunmen often kill dozens of residents in areas with little security presence.
In Sokoto, one of the states where the bandits have taken advantage of large swaths of land along the border with Niger that are not patrolled, residents have said that some attacks are not heard of until days or weeks after they have occurred.
— Associated Press
International police raid seizes cocaine worth $232 million: An international police operation seized 5.2 metric tons, or 11,464 pounds, of cocaine with a street value estimated at $232 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean, authorities said. Portuguese police said the shipment was one of the largest drug hauls in Europe in recent years. The cocaine is suspected to belong to an international drug-trafficking gang that was bringing the contraband into Europe through the Iberian Peninsula. Three men were arrested.
Egypt to require coronavirus vaccinations for civil servants: Egypt will soon require public servants to have a vaccination certificate or show a weekly negative coronavirus test to enter their workplaces. The mandate is an attempt to rapidly boost the country's vaccination rate of roughly 14 percent as it faces rising daily case numbers. The measures will apply starting Nov. 15 to the country's 6 million government employees. Members of the public will have to show proof of vaccination to enter government buildings starting Dec. 1.
French envoy ordered out of Belarus in spat: France said its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country. In a communique, France's foreign minister said Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste's departure was due to the "unilateral decision" of Belarusian authorities. Local media outlets say the move is linked to fallout over the nonrecognition by France, and other European Union countries, of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko's 2020 reelection. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said the move was connected to the diplomat's unwillingness to present his credentials to Lukashenko.
Myanmar says it will release 5,600 held in protests: Myanmar will release more than 5,600 people arrested over their roles in demonstrations against the ruling military, according to an announcement on state television. The amnesty was for humanitarian reasons, it said, accusing outlawed opposition groups of stoking the unrest. When the military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, millions took to the streets in protest.
— From news services