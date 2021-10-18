French envoy ordered out of Belarus in spat: France said its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country. In a communique, France's foreign minister said Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste's departure was due to the "unilateral decision" of Belarusian authorities. Local media outlets say the move is linked to fallout over the nonrecognition by France, and other European Union countries, of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko's 2020 reelection. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said the move was connected to the diplomat's unwillingness to present his credentials to Lukashenko.