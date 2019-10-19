Piñera spoke to the nation in the early hours of Saturday, declaring an emergency lockdown as sirens filled the night air downtown, and police and firefighters rushed to contain the damage.

The center-right president said he would invoke a special state security law to prosecute the “criminals” responsible for the citywide damage, while at the same time saying he sympathized with those affected by the rate hikes.

“In the coming days, our government will call for a dialogue . . . to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the increase in fares,” Piñera said in the broadcast address.

Chile, one of Latin America’s wealthiest nations, is also among its most unequal. Frustrations over the high cost of living in Santiago have become a political flash point, prompting calls for reforms on everything from the country’s tax and labor codes to its pension system.

— Reuters

NIGERIA

Raid frees 150 from purported school

Police said on Saturday that they had freed nearly 150 students from a purported school in northern Nigeria that claimed it was teaching the Koran but had instead subjected them to abuse.

It was the fourth such operation in a month and brings the total released from religious schools in northern Nigeria to more than 1,000.

The raid will put more pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to take action on loosely regulated Islamic schools called Almajiris, which experts say teach millions of children across the mainly Muslim north of the country.

Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai ordered the raid on the Islamic reform school in Rigasa, officials said. The released captives were gathered later at a camp nearby, standing in lines in maroon uniforms as state officials tended to them.

Unlike at the other schools, at least 22 of the 147 released captives were female, Hafsat Baba, Kaduna’s commissioner for human services, told Reuters.

An official said the school was owned by the same man who owned one of the schools raided last week and had already been arrested by police.

— Reuters

Erdogan wants to resettle refugees near Syrian border: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Syrian government forces to move out of areas near the Turkish border so it can resettle up to 2 million refugees there, his spokesman told the Associated Press on Saturday, adding that Erdogan will raise the issue in talks next week with Syria's ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Syrian government troops have moved into several locations in northeastern Syria this past week, invited by Kurdish-led fighters to protect them from Turkey's invasion.

Dam collapse kills Siberian gold miners: At least 15 gold miners were killed on Saturday when a dam collapsed, flooding an artisanal mining encampment in a remote part of Siberia, officials said. Heavy rains had weakened the dam and water broke through, sweeping away several cabins where the miners lived, about 100 miles south of the city of Krasnoyarsk. A Russian investigative committee said it had launched a criminal probe into safety violations at the gold mining spot.

— From news services

