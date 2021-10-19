Established in 1946, the State Council is an independent judicial body that handles mainly administrative disputes, disciplinary cases and appeals. It also reviews draft laws, decisions and contracts to which the government or a government-run body is a party.
The council had repeatedly rejected female applicants. In recent years, many women had challenged council decisions, arguing that they were discriminated against.
— Associated Press
AFGHANISTAN
Taliban pledges cash, land to bombers' kin
The Taliban has promised plots of land to relatives of suicide bombers who attacked U.S. and Afghan troops, a provocative gesture that seems to run counter to the group’s efforts to court international support.
The Taliban’s acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, offered the reward to dozens of family members of bombers gathered at a Kabul hotel, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosty tweeted Tuesday.
At the gathering Monday, Haqqani praised the sacrifices of “martyrs and fedayeen,” referring to fighters killed in suicide attacks, Khosty tweeted. At the end of the meeting, Haqqani distributed 10,000 afghanis, about $112, per family and promised each a plot of land.
The event comes as the Taliban tries to open diplomatic channels with an international community largely reluctant to formally recognize the militant group’s rule in Afghanistan. High-profile Taliban meetings with foreign officials have focused on obtaining aid for impoverished Afghans as the United Nations predicts that virtually the entire population will slide into poverty because of an economic crisis.
The Taliban cannot afford to alienate the United States, which froze billions of dollars in Afghan assets in U.S. accounts in line with international sanctions protocols.
At the same time, the Taliban doesn’t want to lose its hard-line base, especially amid the growing threat posed by the Islamic State.
— Associated Press
BANGLADESH
Hundreds arrested in attacks on Hindus
Police in Bangladesh said Tuesday that 450 people had been arrested in the Muslim-majority nation after attacks on Hindus in some of the worst such unrest in more than a decade.
At least six people died, local media reported.
The violence began Friday when hundreds of Muslims protested in a southeastern district, accusing Hindus of a blasphemous incident involving the Koran. Several Hindu religious sites have been vandalized, and homes attacked.
Authorities have filed 71 cases in connection with the violence and about 450 arrests have been made, a police spokesman said.
Tensions have long simmered in Bangladesh, where the constitution designates Islam as the state religion but upholds the principle of secularism.
Hindus make up about 10 percent of the population.
— Reuters
Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem: Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at a popular gathering place just outside Jerusalem's Old City as thousands celebrated a Muslim holiday. Police said Palestinians hurled rocks at officers and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading into the Old City. They said 22 people were arrested. Earlier, thousands of Palestinians marched along the Old City walls and paused at the gate, where a scout band played the Palestinian national anthem. They continued to al-Aqsa Mosque, where tens of thousands prayed in honor of prophet Muhammad's birthday.
Ecuador's leader declares emergency over rising crime: President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency in Ecuador as part of a crackdown on drugs. Lasso, a conservative who took office in May, said the move was a response to rising homicide figures nationwide and other crimes related to drug seizures, which total 147 tons so far this year. The 60-day state of emergency will allow the military to join drug and arms confiscation operations in nine of the country's 24 provinces.
— From news services