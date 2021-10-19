Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem: Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at a popular gathering place just outside Jerusalem's Old City as thousands celebrated a Muslim holiday. Police said Palestinians hurled rocks at officers and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading into the Old City. They said 22 people were arrested. Earlier, thousands of Palestinians marched along the Old City walls and paused at the gate, where a scout band played the Palestinian national anthem. They continued to al-Aqsa Mosque, where tens of thousands prayed in honor of prophet Muhammad's birthday.