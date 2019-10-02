The renewed clashes occurred despite a massive security dragnet aimed at quashing the protests. Security forces and riot police deployed on Baghdad streets, blocking all intersections leading to a central square to prevent a repeat of Tuesday’s protests.

Protesters continued to take to the streets, with some setting fire to tires and garbage bins. Gunfire could be heard intermittently. At night, protesters closed the road to Baghdad’s airport with roadblocks and burning tires, keeping the way into the city open for arrivals.

The confrontations spread to at least seven other provinces, with an estimated 3,000 people taking to the streets in the southern city of Basra. Protests and clashes also were reported in Najaf, Nasiriyah, Wasit, Diwaniyah and elsewhere.

The protests started in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Tuesday, initially driven by economic woes. They began peacefully but soon turned violent after security forces used water cannons, tear gas and live ammunition on demonstrators.

The protests are the most serious challenge to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s nearly year-old government.

— Associated Press

HAITI

U.N.: Unrest harming hospitals, students

Unrest in Haiti has disrupted hospitals, orphanages and emergency services while keeping about 2 million children from school, the United Nations said Wednesday.

The warning from U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric came as there was a relative pause in disturbances that have racked Haiti’s capital for weeks as protesters have tried to drive President Jovenel Moïse from power.

“Fuel shortages, lack of safe water and other essentials are also affecting orphanages, civil protection units and other emergency services, which are also functioning with limited capacity,” Dujarric said at the United Nations.

In addition, with many schools closed for the past two weeks, an estimated 2 million children have no access to education, he said.

U.N. humanitarian officials have warned that the disturbances could worsen hunger in one of the hemisphere’s poorest nations, Dujarric said.

Moïse has kept largely out of the public eye in recent days but has given no sign that he will step down. He was elected in 2017 for a five-year term, though turnout was low and the election cycle was plagued by allegations of fraud.

Protesters also are demanding a more in-depth investigation into allegations that top officials in the previous administration misused billions of dollars in proceeds from a Venezuela-subsidized oil plan. Critics accuse Moïse of trying to protect former president Michel Martelly and of participating in the corruption himself. He denies the allegations.

— Associated Press

French police hold 'anger march': Thousands of police officers marched through Paris to protest low wages, long hours and increasing suicides in their ranks. The "anger march" was the first mass mobilization by French police since 2001. Police unions cited inadequate equipment and repeated exposure to violence during months of "yellow vest" protests as their other concerns. The suicide rate among French police is 36 percent higher than for the general population, the Senate reported last year.

U.S. reopens embassy in Somalia: The United States said it has reopened its embassy in Somalia, nearly three decades after the country collapsed into civil war. The U.S. statement said the opening reflects recent progress in the Horn of Africa nation, which still faces attacks by al-Qaeda-linked extremists. The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu had closed in 1991. The United States formally recognized Somalia's new federal government in 2013 but had based its diplomatic mission in neighboring Kenya.

Israeli court orders house arrest for Australian suspect: An Israeli court ordered a former educator accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia released on house arrest while she fights extradition. Australia wants Malka Leifer extradited to face 74 charges of abusing students while she was principal at a Jewish religious school in Melbourne. Prosecutors say she is feigning mental illness to avoid extradition.

— From news services

