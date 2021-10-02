Gargaresh, a known hub for migrants and refugees, is about 7.5 miles west of Tripoli, the Libyan capital.
Thousands protest coronavirus restrictions in Romania: An estimated 15,000 people filled in the main squares of the Romanian capital to protest new coronavirus restrictions issued to fight a steep rise in infections. The new measures, due to take effect on Sunday, include restricting entry to public spaces such as theaters, restaurants and gyms to people who can present a digital certificate proving they are fully vaccinated or have had the illness.
U.N. peacekeeper killed, 4 injured in Mali: One U.N. peacekeeper was killed and four more were severely wounded when their convoy hit an improvised explosive device in northern Mali, the United Nations' force in Mali said. The bloodshed near the town of Tessalit follows the killing of five Malian gendarmes in an ambush on a mining convoy in southern Mali earlier this week that was claimed by a group linked to al-Qaeda.
Taliban target Pakistani security forces: Pakistani Taliban targeted security forces in a vehicle traveling near the Afghan border, killing four soldiers and one policeman. In a statement, the military said the attack took place in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, and that an operation was underway to strike back against the militants. Pakistani Taliban, known as TTP or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility in a statement, saying it had ambushed a "raiding party" in the area. North Waziristan and other tribal regions were once militant safe havens, though less so after many government operations to clear the areas.
In first election, Qataris vote for advisory council: Qatari citizens voted for the first time in elections for an advisory council on Saturday — a long-delayed step that aims to give people in the autocratic sheikhdom slightly more say over how they're ruled. The "experiment," as Qatari officials have described the vote, comes as the 2022 World Cup casts a global spotlight on the hereditarily ruled nation and generates pressure for reform.
