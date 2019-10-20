Santiago and other cities in Chile have been engulfed by days of riots as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastián Piñera to reverse the move and declare a state of emergency.

By midafternoon Sunday, prosecutors said 1,462 people had been charged in connection with the day’s protests.

Interior Minister Andrés Chadwick said more than 240 were taken into custody for violating a 10 p.m.-to-7 a.m. curfew for the capi’tal that was announced Saturday, the first since the end of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Walmart Chile confirmed that it had closed stores across the country after six were torched and 111 looted.

— Reuters

LEBANON

Protesters flood streets as revolt gains strength

Hundreds of thousands thronged public squares in Lebanon’s capital and elsewhere on Sunday in the largest protests the country has seen since 2005, unifying an often-divided public in revolt against traditional leaders who have ruled for three decades and brought the economy to the brink of disaster.

Ditching party flags and carrying only white-and-red Lebanese flags, they flooded streets in Beirut, the northern city of Tripoli, in eastern Baalbek, as well as cities, towns and villages near the southern border with Israel and along Syria’s border in the east.

The protests began four days ago after the government announced new tax plans. The announcement turned long-simmering anger into outright fury at a ruling class that has divvied up power among itself and amassed wealth but done little to fix a crumbling economy and dilapidated infrastructure.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, little growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world. Public services have been stagnant for years. The proposed taxes that sparked the protests were part of austerity measures aimed at tackling the crisis.

— Associated Press

Violence over Facebook post leaves 4 dead in Bangladesh: At least four people were killed and dozens injured after security officials in southern Bangladesh opened fire to disperse hundreds of Muslims during a protest over an alleged social media post undermining Islam's prophet Muhammad, police said. The violence occurred in the southern district of Bhola when protesters demanded punishment for a Hindu man alleged to have posted the Facebook comment, the local police chief said. The man denied making the comment, saying his Facebook account had been hacked.

Bolivia's Morales in tight race: President Evo Morales faced the tightest race of his political career as Bolivia voted in a general election. The 59-year-old leftist, who has been in office for nearly 14 years and is seeking a fourth term, was favored to win the first-round vote. But polls suggested he might be forced into a December runoff in which he could be vulnerable to a united opposition. Under Morales, the son of Aymara Indian shepherds, the economy has grown by an annual average of about 4.5 percent. He has also been credited with battling racial inequalities. But some are frustrated by corruption scandals linked to his administration — though not Morales himself — and his refusal to accept a referendum on limiting presidential terms.

— From news services

