In his ruling, Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly said that although the trial was “long and difficult,” he was “left with reasonable doubt” that Ottawa Police Service Constable Daniel Montsion’s actions led to the death of the Somali immigrant.

The prosecution had argued that unnecessary force was used during the arrest but acknowledged that Abdi had not been taking his medication for a mental health issue and said the arrest was justified, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

The death sparked protests in Canada four years ago, and the ruling follows demonstrations in many Canadian cities in recent months that were inspired by those in the United States against police brutality and racism.

— Reuters

DENMARK

Sub killer recaptured after prison escape

A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine made a dramatic but brief escape from a suburban Copenhagen prison Tuesday, reportedly taking a hostage before being recaptured.

Peter Madsen is serving a life term in the killing of Kim Wall.

Police said Madsen appeared to have been carrying fake weapons. He was captured about five minutes after the escape and less than a half-mile from the prison. Prison personnel who followed him saw that he had jumped into a passing van and informed police.

In 2018, Madsen was sentenced to life in prison for killing Wall, a 30-year-old reporter from Sweden whom he lured aboard his sub in 2017 with the promise of an interview. He dismembered her body and dumped it at sea.

Madsen has denied killing Wall and claims she died accidentally inside the submarine, but he has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

Wall had planned to interview Madsen about a rocket program he founded in 2014 with the goal of building a crowdfunded rocket to launch himself into space. But by the time he texted her, his cash flow had dried up and he had canceled the test launch.

— Associated Press

Israel reports uncovering tunnel from Gaza: Israel's military says it has discovered a new cross-border tunnel from the Gaza Strip that extends "dozens of meters underground" and into southern Israel. The military said its engineers discovered the tunnel using underground sensors attached to a concrete barrier around Gaza. Palestinians have used underground tunnels to smuggle all manner of goods into Gaza. Gaza militants, meanwhile, have used the tunnels to launch attacks inside Israel.

More than 1,300 escape from prison in Congo: More than 1,300 inmates have escaped from the central prison of Beni in eastern Congo after an attack by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces, the town's mayor said. Modeste Bakwanamaha said one inmate died in the attack on Kangbayi prison. The Allied Democratic Forces originated in Uganda and has long been a threat in eastern Congo. The Islamic State militant group asserted responsibility for the prison attack. The group has recently claimed some attacks carried out by ADF rebels, but the exact relationship between the two groups is not clear.

Germany said to seek arrest of Panama Papers lawyers: The two founders of a Panama-based law firm at the center of a tax haven scandal exposed by the Panama Papers are being sought on international arrest warrants issued by Germany, media reports said. Munich's Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported that Cologne prosecutors are seeking German-born Juergen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca on charges of accessory to tax evasion and forming a criminal organization. The Panama Papers are a collection of 11 million secret financial documents that showed how the world's rich hide their money.