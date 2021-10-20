46 dead after rains, landslides in northern India: At least 46 people have died and several are missing after floods triggered by heavy rains hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said. The mountainous state has seen incessant rains for three days, flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides in which several homes were washed away. India has seen worrisome rains across several regions this week. Flooding and landslides caused by downpours over the week have killed at least 39 people in the southern Kerala state.