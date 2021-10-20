“Although not all movements have yet taken place, there will probably be a reduction from nearly 530 to around 220 U.N. staff on the ground in Tigray,” U.N. spokesman Saviano Abreu said.
The war in Africa’s second-most populous country has ground on for nearly a year between Ethiopian and allied forces and the Tigray ones, who long dominated the national government before a falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
At least 14 people were injured in the airstrikes in Mekele and three were in critical condition, said a former director of Tigray’s flagship Ayder Referral Hospital.
An Ethiopian government spokesman confirmed the airstrikes in Mekele, saying they targeted facilities that Tigray forces use to make and repair heavy weapons.
A Tigray spokesman denied that the site had anything to do with weapons.
Another airstrike hit a site in Agbe that the government spokesman described as a “center of military training and heavy artillery depot.”
The attack came two days after Ethiopia’s air force confirmed other strikes in Mekele, a city that is under siege and running out of medicines and other basic items.
— Associated Press
SPAIN
Venezuela ex-spy chief to be extradited to U.S.
A Spanish court ordered the extradition of a former Venezuelan spy chief to the United States, where he is wanted on charges of drug trafficking and belonging to a terrorist organization.
Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for more than a decade advised the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez before breaking with his successor, had been resisting extradition since his arrest in Spain in 2019.
Carvajal had avoided U.S. extradition when he was picked up in Aruba in 2014 on the same New York indictment on which Spanish authorities acted. He returned to Venezuela after slipping the grasp of authorities and was received as a hero.
But he eventually broke with President Nicolás Maduro, throwing his support behind the opposition to the socialist regime. He then left Venezuela for good.
Prosecutors in New York allege that Carvajal used his high office to coordinate the smuggling of about 12,000 pounds of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006.
Carvajal also allegedly provided weapons to FARC guerrillas in Colombia, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, and helped fund the group’s activities.
— Associated Press
46 dead after rains, landslides in northern India: At least 46 people have died and several are missing after floods triggered by heavy rains hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said. The mountainous state has seen incessant rains for three days, flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides in which several homes were washed away. India has seen worrisome rains across several regions this week. Flooding and landslides caused by downpours over the week have killed at least 39 people in the southern Kerala state.
South Africa starts coronavirus vaccinations for those ages 12 to 17: South Africa has started giving coronavirus vaccinations to adolescents ages 12 to 17, with a goal of immunizing at least 6 million people in this age group. It is trying to increase its rate of vaccinations, which is running behind the target of 300,000 daily shots. The latest move is in line with decisions in other countries, including Britain, the United States, Canada, France and Germany, which began offering coronavirus vaccines to teens and even younger children months ago. South Africa will give just one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to that age group.
— From news services