Still, he claimed an outright victory, saying the uncounted votes would be enough to give him a fourth term.

Bolivia’s top electoral authority stopped announcing new results at 7:45 p.m. Sunday — a point at which Morales had a lead of 45.3 percent to 38.2 percent over former president Carlos Mesa. As of Monday afternoon, it had not explained why it stopped releasing updated results.

AD

AD

Mesa, however, said there could be “manipulation of the vote to impede a second round” of balloting that could imperil Morales’s hold on power.

Under Bolivian law, Morales would need a 10-percentage point advantage over Mesa to avoid a December runoff, in which opposition parties might unite against him.

Bolivians also elected all 166 congressional seats. Morales’s Movement Toward Socialism party lost seats, although it retained a majority in Congress.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Disband Bashir's party, protesters demand

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Khartoum and other cities in Sudan on Monday to call for the former ruling party to be dissolved and for former officials to be put on trial.

AD

Thousands gathered in Khartoum’s Freedom Square to call for the dissolution of ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s National Congress party and to put Bashir-era officials on trial for alleged corruption.

AD

A key demand of the protest, called by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded anti-Bashir demonstrations that led to his overthrow in April, was to hold accountable those responsible for a deadly raid on a sit-in near the Defense Ministry on June 3.

The sit-in was the culmination of 16 weeks of protests that led to army officers turning against Bashir and replacing him with a military council.

Late Sunday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok named a commission to investigate the raid. Protesters demanded swift work by the commission.

AD

In August, civilian and protest groups, including the SPA, and the military signed a three-year power-sharing deal leading to the formation of a sovereign council and the appointment of a technocratic, transitional government.

— Reuters

55 elephants starved to death in two months, Zimbabwe says: At least 55 elephants have starved to death in the past two months in Zimbabwe's biggest national park as a serious drought forces animals to stray into nearby communities in search of food and water, authorities said. Other animals, including lions, at Hwange National Park also have been affected. This is the worst drought in years in the southern African nation, which also suffers from a collapsing economy. Massive food and water shortages have resulted.

AD

AD

Four indicted in slain Slovak journalist's case: Prosecutors in Slovakia have indicted four suspects in the slaying of an investigative reporter and his fiancee, a case that brought down the government. The four include the alleged mastermind, a businessman long suspected of involvement. Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, were fatally shot Feb. 21, 2018, in what authorities believe was a contract killing linked to Kuciak's work investigating possible government corruption. The killings triggered major protests and a political crisis that led to the dismissal of the police chief and the government's collapse.

Spain to relocate Franco's remains to discreet grave: Spain's Socialist government said it will exhume and relocate the remains of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco on Thursday, bringing closer to an end a move that has sparked criticism and legal battles. The government received court clearance last month to take the remains from the mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and move them to a cemetery close to the capital where the Franco family has a crypt. Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975 after he led a rebellion against the democratic government in 1936 that started the Spanish Civil War.

Russia to send strategic bombers to S. Africa for visit: The Russian military said two of its nuclear-capable bombers will visit South Africa in what appears to be the first such deployment to the African continent. The Russian Defense Ministry said sending the Tu-160 bombers is intended to help "develop bilateral military cooperation" and reflects a "strategic partnership" with one of Africa's most developed economies. As part of efforts to expand its clout in Africa, Russia has signed military cooperation agreements with at least 28 African countries, the majority in the past five years.

— From news services

AD