The aftermath has been volatile. Thursday’s rallies come after a rival group marched in support of the military leaders.
Tensions between the civilians and generals in the transitional government have increased since Sudan’s interim authorities said they foiled a coup attempt within the military last month. Officials blamed Bashir loyalists.
— Associated Press
BRITAIN
Suspect linked himself to ISIS, prosecutors say
British prosecutors told a court in Westminster on Thursday that a man charged in the killing of a member of Parliament had been planning similar attacks for years and had considered himself affiliated with the Islamic State.
Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old from London, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service announced before his court appearance.
David Amess was stabbed Friday while meeting with constituents. Authorities arrested Ali shortly afterward and held him for questioning in London under Britain’s terrorism law.
The death of Amess, 69, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, shook Britain, where members of Parliament often meet with the public without security. It was the second killing in recent years of a British lawmaker attending a public event: Jo Cox of the Labour Party was shot and stabbed in 2016 while on her way to meet with constituents.
In Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Ali spoke only to confirm his name, age and address. He did not enter a plea.
“Ali considered himself affiliated to [the] Islamic State,” prosecutor James Cable told the court, the Reuters news agency reported. Earlier in the day, the Crown Prosecution Service told reporters that the crime “has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.”
The details of Ali’s alleged affiliation with the Islamic State, or ISIS, were not revealed.
— Adam Taylor
More than 180 killed after heavy rains in Nepal and India: Floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential rain have killed at least 99 people in Nepal since Monday, officials said. In neighboring India, downpours this week have wreaked havoc, killing at least 88 people, while flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides . Police in Nepal said rescuers were looking for at least 40 people who have been reported as missing.
Syria executes 24 over deadly wildfires: Twenty-four people were executed in Syria after being convicted on terrorism charges for igniting last year's devastating wildfires, which killed three people and burned thousands of acres of forests, the Justice Ministry said. Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries last October amid a heat wave that was unusual for that time of the year. The blazes burned wide areas of forest in Syria, mostly in government-controlled regions of Latakia and the central province of Homs.
16 killed in Congo attack: At least 16 people were killed and several others kidnapped by rebels in Congo's east, as violence continues to rise in the area. The attack, which occurred about 15 miles from the town of Beni, was carried out by Allied Democratic Forces rebels, according to an army spokesman. Hundreds have died this year in ADF attacks in and around Beni.
— From news services