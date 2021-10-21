Syria executes 24 over deadly wildfires: Twenty-four people were executed in Syria after being convicted on terrorism charges for igniting last year's devastating wildfires, which killed three people and burned thousands of acres of forests, the Justice Ministry said. Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries last October amid a heat wave that was unusual for that time of the year. The blazes burned wide areas of forest in Syria, mostly in government-controlled regions of Latakia and the central province of Homs.