Sacoolas will be questioned under the British equivalent of Miranda rights, allowing her the right to refuse to answer any questions and the warning that anything she does say could be used at trial.

Dunn was killed Aug. 27 when his motorcycle was struck by a car.

Though first cooperating with police, Sacoolas, who is the wife of a U.S. government official, claimed diplomatic immunity under international law and returned to the United States — despite telling police she had no plans to do so.

— Jennifer Hassan

NORWAY

Armed man drives ambulance into crowd

An armed Norwegian man stole an ambulance and drove it along a sidewalk in Oslo on Tuesday, injuring two toddlers as police tried to stop him by shooting at the tires and ramming the vehicle.

The 32-year-old man was injured and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said. Inside the ambulance, police found an Uzi submachine gun, a shotgun and “large amounts” of narcotics.

“It is too early to say whether this is terror-related, but we are investigating broadly and fully,” police said.

Investigator Grete Lier Mettid said the suspect was known to have had ties to far-right groups.

The ambulance was stolen after authorities responded to a traffic accident in which a car had turned over. A man left the scene on foot and pointed a weapon at police officers before stealing the ambulance.

A 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the overturned car was later arrested.

— Associated Press

BANGLADESH

Some Rohingya set to be relocated to island

Authorities in Bangladesh said Tuesday that they want to start relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to a Bay of Bengal island soon from crammed camps near the border with Myanmar, from where they fled.

The top government administrator in Cox’s Bazar, Kamal Hossain, said authorities have listed 100 families willing to move to Bhasan Char, an island hours by boat from the mainland. The government has said it will relocate 100,000 refugees to the island in phases.

Hossain said authorities want to start the moves in late November or in December.The government has been building infrastructure on the island, including homes and flood-protection embankments.

More than 1 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, with over 700,000 coming from Myanmar since August 2017 amid a violent crackdown by the military. The largely Muslim Rohingya have long faced persecution in largely Buddhist Myanmar.

— Associated Press

Britain lifts ban on flights to Egyptian resort: British airlines can resume flights to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, suspended after an Islamic State bombing brought down a Russian passenger plane over Sinai four years ago, killing all 224 people on board, the British government said. It attributed the decision to "improvements in security procedures at the airport, and close co-operation between the U.K. and Egypt on aviation security." Sharm el-Sheikh had been a major destination for British tourists before the attack.

Iraq inquiry finds police used excessive force on protesters: An Iraqi government-appointed inquiry into week-long protests earlier this month has determined that security forces used excessive force, killing 149 people and wounding over 3,000. Most of the dead and injured were shot in the head or chest by live rounds. Eight members of the security forces also were killed. The committee recommended firing senior commanders in Baghdad and several of the southern provinces where the protests erupted.

Iran banned from world judo over Israel boycott: Iran has been banned from international judo competitions for refusing to let its athletes fight Israeli opponents. The International Judo Federation said the indefinite ban on Iran's team will remain until it promises to end its boycott of Israel. The ruling comes after 2018 world champion Saeid Mollaei walked off Iran's team in August, saying he had been ordered to lose matches and withdraw from competitions so as not to face Israelis.

— From news services

