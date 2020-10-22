The cleric was first reported wounded and then declared dead soon after.

Syria’s Ministry of Religious Endowment announced Afiouni’s death, calling it a terrorist act. Damascus and its suburbs have largely been free of violence or attacks as the government tightened control of the area, expelling rebel fighters.

Afiouni had been a key figure in the government’s so-called reconciliation deals with rebels and opposition-held areas.

He was one of the mediators of the 2016 deal under which rebel fighters in Daraya, a key town in the Damascus suburbs, surrendered after a grueling four-year siege and military campaign. The rebel fighters and remaining residents were evacuated to the northwestern province of Idlib, and government forces entered the destroyed town in 2016.

After the evacuation, Afiouni led prayers in the town, attended by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

— Associated Press

NIGERIA

Buhari decries unrest, but ignores shootings

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari spoke to the nation about the unrest that has gripped the country in recent days, but without making any mention of the shootings of peaceful protesters at Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday that prompted international outrage.

The military opened fire without warning on thousands of peaceful protesters singing the national anthem Tuesday night, killing at least 12 people, according to Amnesty International.

The shootings have been widely condemned, but Buhari did not speak of them at all, instead urging protesters to stop their demonstrations.

“This government will not allow anybody or [any] groups to disrupt the peace of the nation,” he warned, urging protesters to “resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.”

Even as Buhari was speaking, irate Nigerians flooded social media with denunciations.

Looting and gunfire continued in Lagos on Thursday.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Officials confirm deal is in works with Israel

Sudanese officials confirmed Thursday that a senior U.S.-Israeli delegation flew on a private plane to Sudan this week to wrap up a deal that would make Sudan the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel this year.

Such a deal would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West after President Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. It also would deliver Trump a foreign policy achievement as he seeks reelection and give a boost to an embattled ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump’s national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning that “there’s more to come” after the recent U.S.-brokered accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. “I think we’re going to have some announcements soon on that front,” he said.

Official data posted on the website FlightAware said a private plane flew Wednesday from Tel Aviv to Khartoum, where it stayed for roughly seven hours before returning.

Two senior Sudanese officials, one a senior military figure, confirmed the visit. They spoke on the condition of anonymity pending a formal declaration.

— Associated Press

Venezuelan tanker declared not to be a risk: A damaged Venezuelan oil tanker tilting to one side in the Caribbean Sea after taking on water poses no significant risk of spilling and causing an environmental catastrophe, Trinidad and Tobago said. Energy Minister Franklin Khan said experts from his country inspected the FSO Nabarima on Tuesday, allaying fears that it was on the brink of spewing 1.3 million barrels of oil.