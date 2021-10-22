The designated groups are Al-Haq, a human rights group founded in 1979; the Addameer rights group; Defense for Children International-Palestine; the Bisan Center for Research and Development; the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees; and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.
Most of the targeted groups document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists. The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid offices, seize assets, arrest staff and criminalize any public expressions of support.
Israeli and international rights groups called the move an assault on civil society. The United States will seek more information from Israel about the designations, the State Department said.
— Associated Press
U.N. relief effort thwarted by Ethiopian airstrikes: Ethiopian military airstrikes forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country's Tigray region, aid workers said, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight. It appeared to be a sharp escalation in intimidation tactics authorities have used against aid workers amid the year-long Tigray war. The World Food Program said all such flights into Mekele, the main base of aid operations in Tigray, "have been suspended until further notice."
Clash with Islamists leaves 2 officers dead in Pakistan: Violent clashes erupted between Pakistan's security forces and Islamist demonstrators in the eastern city of Lahore, leaving at least two police officers dead and several protesters injured, a police official and witnesses said. The incident came as thousands of Islamists launched their "long march" from the city toward the capital, Islamabad, demanding that the government release Saad Rizvi, the head of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Police and paramilitary troops were deployed to prevent the marchers from leaving Lahore.
International aid to Syrians being diverted, report says: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has diverted at least $100 million in currency from international aid money to state coffers over the past two years, benefiting from variations in exchange rates, according to research by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based organization that focuses on international public policy issues. The currency manipulation deprives Syrians, most of them impoverished after a decade of war, of much needed funds. It also allows Damascus to circumvent sanctions enforced by Western countries that hold it responsible for most of the war's atrocities. In response, the United Nations acknowledged that exchange rate fluctuations have had "a relative impact" on the effectiveness of some U.N. programs in Syria.
E.U. leaders vow to stand up to Belarus on migrant issue: European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels pledged to "keep up the pressure" on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to halt the flow of migrants from his country and raised the prospect of new sanctions amid calls by some bloc members to build walls and fences. E.U. members Poland and Lithuania have been struggling to cope with an unusually high number of migrants from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere. The E.U. accuses Lukashenko of using them to destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sanctions tied to Belarus's disputed 2020 presidential election.
Climate activists rally ahead of summit: Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the U.N. climate summit next month in Glasgow, Scotland. Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh, India and Germany to call for measures against warming that take into account the plight of the world's poorest.
— From news services