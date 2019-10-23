Putin said Russia’s annual trade with African nations had doubled in the past five years to top $20 billion and voiced confidence that it could double again “at a minimum” in four or five years.

Russia has worked in recent years to expand its influence in Africa, taking advantage of the seemingly waning U.S. interest in the continent under President Trump.

Russia is building on its status as Africa’s largest arms supplier. It has signed military cooperation agreements with at least 28 nations on the continent, the majority in the past five years.

Putin noted that Moscow has written off $20 billion in debt — he did not specify the period — and given aid to African nations. He said Russia is willing to help tap natural resources and offer its technologies to the continent.

— Associated Press

SRI LANKA

Panel on Easter attacks cites lapses by spy chief

A parliamentary committee in Sri Lanka that investigated the April Easter suicide bombings has concluded that the country’s spy chief was primarily responsible for the intelligence failure that led to the deaths of 269 people in the attacks.

In a report released Wednesday, the committee said that State Intelligence Service chief Nilantha Jayawardena received information on attack plots as early as April 4 — 17 days before the bombings occurred — but that there were delays on his part in sharing the intelligence with other agencies.

The report said Jayawardena’s responsibility was compounded by the fact that he had asked higher-level officials nearly a year earlier to bring investigations of Mohamed Zahran, the ringleader of the April 21 attacks, under his sole purview.

Sri Lanka’s National Security Council met on April 9, with the Defense Ministry asking Jayawardena for a briefing on Zahran, to which he responded that he would send a note later, the report said.

Zahran, the leader of a local Muslim group, was among those who carried out in the attacks.

The committee also said an open spat between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that led to a political crisis last year contributed to the security failures.

The report said the State Intelligence Service did not alert the military to the threat of attacks until April 19. The next day, Jayawardena called the national police chief to say there was a high probability that an attack would occur on April 21.

— Associated Press

1st local polio case found in Zambia since 1995: The World Health Organization said Zambia has reported its first case of polio since 1995, in a 2-year-old boy paralyzed by a virus derived from the vaccine. The WHO said the case was detected on the border with Congo, which has reported 37 cases of polio traced to the vaccine this year. The U.N. health agency said there is no established link between the Zambia case and the Congo outbreak but said increased surveillance and vaccination efforts are needed. Nine African countries are battling polio epidemics linked to the vaccine.

Hong Kong government pulls unpopular bill: Hong Kong authorities have withdrawn an extradition bill that sparked months of protests that have since morphed into a campaign for greater democracy. Secretary for Security John Lee told the semiautonomous Chinese territory's legislature that the government had suspended the bill because it had resulted in "conflicts in society." There are no signs that the bill's withdrawal will dampen the protests, which have snowballed into the city's biggest political crisis in decades.

Ex-top general gets shot at forming Israeli government: Former Israeli military chief Benny Gantz has been tasked by President Reuven Rivlin with forming the next government, but he has few options after last month's elections left him in a near tie with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu was given the first opportunity to form a government but said this week that he had failed to build a 61-seat majority. Gantz faces steep odds, too, raising the possibility that Israel will hold a third election in less than a year. Gantz has 28 days to form a coalition.

8 killed in Egypt rains: Heavy rains that pummeled Cairo and other parts of Egypt, causing massive traffic jams and flooding key roads, left at least eight people dead, including four children, authorities said. Schools and universities in the greater Cairo area were closed. Five of the deaths occurred in three Nile Delta provinces, according to the Interior Ministry. Authorities in northern Sinai reported two deaths. In the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, the rain caused a building to collapse, killing a 7-year-old, according to authorities.

— From news services

