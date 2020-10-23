Buhari said 11 police officers and seven soldiers had been killed by “rioters” as of Thursday, and “the mayhem has not stopped.” He said 37 civilians had been injured. He was speaking to a special meeting of former heads of state and other officials on the way forward after some of Nigeria’s worst turmoil in years.

In a national address Thursday, Buhari didn’t mention the shootings that sparked international outrage, and resentment lingered with the smell of charred tires Friday in Nigeria’s relatively calm streets.

Soldiers remained in parts of Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, as a 24-hour curfew continued.

— Associated Press

BOLIVIA

For Arce, a big win in presidential race

A final official vote count released Friday gave leftist Luis Arce a smashing victory in Bolivia’s presidential election, a vindication for the Movement Toward Socialism party of ousted President Evo Morales, who was barred from running.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal said Arce won 55 percent of the vote against six rivals, easily avoiding a runoff. The runner-up was centrist former president Carlos Mesa with just under 29 percent.

Conservative Luis Fernando Camacho, one of the leaders of the protest movement that helped drive Morales out of the country a year ago, received only 14 percent of the vote.

The Movement Toward Socialism also won majorities in both houses of the congress.

Arce served as economy minister under Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president. He has downplayed speculation of a major role in his administration for Morales, whose popularity was dented in his later years as president by a perceived growing authoritarianism. Last year’s presidential election was annulled after protests broke out over alleged fraud by Morales.

— Associated Press

PERU

Amid the pandemic, concern over dengue

As Peru grapples with one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, another virus is starting to raise alarm: dengue.

Health officials have reported more than 35,000 cases this year, largely in the Amazon. The rise comes amid an overall dip in new daily coronavirus infections, though authorities worry that a second wave could strike as dengue cases rise.

In the city of Pucallpa, in the rainforest of eastern Peru, doctors say they are already encountering patients with both illnesses. They said dengue symptoms such as fever and muscle aches tend to dominate, though the combination with covid-19 can prove deadly.

“There is more risk,” said Rosmery Rojas, a physician at a public hospital she said is seeing 120 dengue patients a day.

Rojas and others said this year’s dengue figures are already three times those seen in 2019.

Throughout the Americas, there were more than 3.1 million dengue cases last year, the highest number on record, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

— Associated Press

Hero of 'Hotel Rwanda' to remain in detention: A court in Rwanda has ordered that Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda," remain in detention for 30 more days to allow prosecutors to gather evidence ahead of his trial on terrorism-related charges. Rusesabagina faces 13 counts that include financing terrorism, complicity in murder, recruiting child soldiers and forming a rebel group. The Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident denies the charges. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted. He has been denied bail pending trial after disappearing during a trip to Dubai and then appearing in handcuffs in Rwanda on Aug. 31. His family and the legal team that seeks to meet and represent him have expressed concern about the 66-year-old's health.

Czech health minister targeted for alleged shutdown violation: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis moved to fire his health minister for holding a meeting in a restaurant closed under government restrictions as the country combats Europe's fastest spread of the coronavirus. Health Minister Roman Prymula rejected calls to resign, including from Babis and his junior coalition partner, and said the meeting with two other officials took place in a private room and no regulations were broken.