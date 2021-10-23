Former Georgian president gets blood transfusion in jail: Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike in jail, was given a blood transfusion late Friday and is in stable condition, Interfax news agency quoted his personal doctor as saying. The pro-Western politician, who declared a hunger strike on Oct. 1, was arrested after returning to Georgia, having lived abroad for years. He faces up to six years in jail after being convicted in absentia in 2018 of abuse of power and concealing evidence when he was president, charges he says are politically motivated.