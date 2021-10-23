Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers that might allow them to travel, but they have grown tired of delays.
Mexico requires migrants applying for humanitarian visas or asylum to remain in the border state of Chiapas, next to Guatemala, for their cases to be processed.
In January, a larger caravan of migrants tried to leave Honduras but was blocked from crossing Guatemala. The marches are reminiscent of, but not near as large, as the migrant caravans that crossed Mexico in 2018 and 2019.
— Associated Press
NIGERIA
Gunmen attack jail, free 800 inmates
Gunmen attacked a jail in Oyo state late Friday and freed more than 800 inmates by force, the third such major attack this year, prison service said in a statement on Saturday.
The prison service said the attackers were heavily armed and after an exchange of gunfire with prison officers gained entry to the prison yard by blasting the walls with dynamite.
Some 575 inmates, who were all awaiting trial, were still missing, while 262 escapees had since been recaptured, it said.
Nigeria is struggling with security problems across its vast territory, including a spate of abductions of students for ransom by criminal gangs in the northwest and an Islamist insurgency in the northeast.
The jail attack in Oyo follows similar attacks in Imo state in April where more than 1,800 inmates were freed, while another 266 prisoners were forcibly released in Kogi state last month.
— Reuters
Russia reports record number of coronavirus cases, deaths: Russia reported a record number of coronavirus infections and covid-19 deaths as the country approaches a week of nonworking days aimed at stemming the sharp surge in cases. The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 1,075 people had died from the virus in the past day and that 37,678 new infections were tallied — the largest single-day numbers of the pandemic. Only about one-third of Russia's 146 million people have been vaccinated.
Child killed in roadside bombing targeting Taliban: A roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan killed at least two civilians, including a child, Taliban and health officials said. Four others were wounded. Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said, adding that no Taliban fighters were harmed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in eastern Nangahar province.
Former Georgian president gets blood transfusion in jail: Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike in jail, was given a blood transfusion late Friday and is in stable condition, Interfax news agency quoted his personal doctor as saying. The pro-Western politician, who declared a hunger strike on Oct. 1, was arrested after returning to Georgia, having lived abroad for years. He faces up to six years in jail after being convicted in absentia in 2018 of abuse of power and concealing evidence when he was president, charges he says are politically motivated.
Russia declares prison-torture whistleblower as wanted: Russia's Interior Ministry has declared Sergei Savelyev, who leaked purported prison torture videos to a human rights group, as wanted, the database on its website showed. The database did not specify what crime Savelyev, a 31-year-old Belarusian, was wanted for. Five senior prison officials have been fired and a slew of criminal investigations have been opened since Gulagu.net began publishing the videos, purportedly showing instances of both torture and sexual assaults, this month.
— From news services