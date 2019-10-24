The defendants would appeal the verdict, their attorney said.

The young woman’s death in April triggered nationwide protests, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pledged that the victim’s family would get quick justice.

The woman, Nusrat Jahan Rafi, said she was lured to the roof of her school, where five people clad in burqas told her to withdraw the charges. When she refused, she said, her hands were tied and she was doused with kerosene and set on fire.

Rafi gave the account to her brother in an ambulance as she was being taken to a hospital, and he recorded it on his cellphone. She died four days later with burns on 80 percent of her body.

Days before Rafi was set on fire, she had filed a complaint with police that the principal of her madrassa had called her into his office and repeatedly touched her inappropriately. Police arrested the principal.

Police told the court that the suspects said during interrogation that the principal planned and ordered the attack from prison.

— Associated Press

CHILE

New measures offered to quell deadly unrest

Chile’s government made more economic concessions Thursday to try to quell a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances.

President Sebastián Piñera announced a freeze on a 9.2 percent rise in electricity prices until the end of next year, a day after large demonstrations and riots in the capital, Santiago.

Piñera said the measures do not “solve all the problems” but are “an important relief.”

At least 18 people have died in violence that began after a 4-cent increase in subway fares that the government said was needed to cope with rising oil prices and a weaker currency.

The protesters’ demands have expanded to include improvements in education, health care and wages. In Chile, education, medicine and water are costly; state pensions are low; and many families live on $550 to $700 a month in earnings.

Earlier this week, the government announced increases in the minimum wage and the lowest-level state pensions. It also rolled back the subway fare increase, though some protesters have described the concessions as too little and too late.

— Associated Press

16 reportedly held in Uganda on suspicion of gay sex: Ugandan police have detained 16 men on suspicion of homosexual activity and human trafficking, a rights group said. The arrests took place in a neighborhood just outside the capital, Kampala, said a spokeswoman for Sexual Minorities Uganda. Activists say attacks on LGBT people are increasing in Uganda amid efforts by the ethics minister to introduce a bill that would punish gay sex with death. The penal code currently punishes sex acts "against the order of nature" with up to life in prison.

India, Pakistan sign pact on cross-border visits to temple: India and Pakistan have signed an agreement allowing Indian pilgrims to cross the border to a Sikh shrine in Pakistan, rare cooperation between the rivals at a time of tension and clashes elsewhere on their frontier. The pact will introduce visa-free access from India to the Pakistani town of Kartarpur, home to a temple that marks the site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, died. The Sikh minority in India has long sought easier access to the temple, which is just over the border in majority-Muslim Pakistan.

Mozambique's leader, ruling party headed for big win: Mozambique's president and the ruling Frelimo party are heading for overwhelming victories, according to preliminary results, though the opposition and some observers allege that the general election was marked by intimidation, ballot stuffing and flawed vote-counting. Results from all of Mozambique's provinces show a landslide win for Frelimo, with the ruling party gaining an absolute majority in the races for the presidency, parliament and provincial seats. The results await ratification by the federal electoral commission.

— From news services

