Masri, believed to be al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, was killed during a special operation in Ghazni province in eastern Afghanistan, the NDS said, adding that he was the supreme leader of the organization in the Indian subcontinent.

— Reuters

VENEZUELA

Opposition activist crosses into Colombia

Prominent Venezuelan opposition activist Leopoldo López slipped across the border into Colombia on Saturday, political allies said, after more than a year inside the Spanish Embassy in Caracas following the failure of a plot to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.

López, the political mentor of current Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, is likely to continue efforts for Maduro’s ouster from self-exile even as Guaidó struggles to make inroads against Maduro’s grip on power.

Few details were immediately available about how López, a former mayor in the Caracas area, made his way to Colombia, the base for some anti-Maduro groups.

Two people with direct knowledge of López’s whereabouts, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he was in Colombia. The Spanish news agency EFE, citing López’s father, reported that López will travel to Spain, where his wife and their three children have lived since 2019.

— Ana Herrero

POLAND

Positive coronavirus result for president

Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Duda is doing “fine,” Blazej Spychalski, secretary of state in the president’s chancellery, posted on Twitter. “We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services,” he added.

The 48-year-old president, an ally of the ruling populist Law and Justice party, narrowly won reelection in July. While it is largely a ceremonial post, the president has the power to veto laws and plays a part in formulating foreign policy.

Duda’s positive test comes as Poland, like much of Europe, faces a surge in coronavirus cases. The entirety of the country was classed domestically as a “red zone” as of Saturday, putting all 40 million citizens under the highest level of restrictions.

— Loveday Morris

UAE to get F-35 jet fighters, Netanyahu says: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm that Israel has given its consent for the United States to sell F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates following a recent agreement establishing diplomatic relations between the Middle Eastern countries. The expected sale would make the UAE the first Arab nation — and just the second country in the Middle East after Israel — to possess the stealth warplanes. Speaking to reporters Saturday, Netanyahu said the sale came up only after the diplomatic pact with the UAE was signed at the White House last month. Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted the deal establishing ties with the UAE amounted to "peace for peace" and that arms deals were not part of the agreement.

Electoral commission ruling embroils presidency in Guinea: Guinea's electoral commission has declared that President Alpha Condé easily won a third term with 59 percent of the vote, setting the stage for potential clashes with the opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo, who claimed victory days ago. The opposition quickly announced it would contest the results in court but offered no immediate evidence of fraud. Some opposition supporters immediately went to the streets to protest after the announcement, while the opposition's statement accused Condé of trying to "impose an electoral coup" and called on the population "to mobilize to defend, by all legal means, the truth of the ballot boxes." At least nine people, including children, have been killed amid unrest while the West African nation awaited the results over the past week.

Gunmen kill at least 6 children in Cameroon school: Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said. It was unclear if the attack was linked to an ongoing struggle between the army and groups seeking to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia in the English-speaking west. But it was a grim new low in a region that since 2017 has seen hundreds die and thousands displaced because of the conflict, with many children unable to attend school.