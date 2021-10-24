The coast guard noted that the ship itself is not on fire but said an emergency zone has been set up for one nautical mile around the Zim Kingston, adding that there is no safety risk to people on shore at this time.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Victoria said 16 crew members had been safely taken off the ship, while five, including the captain, remained aboard at their own behest.
Coast guard spokeswoman Michelle Imbeau said an Incident Command Post led by the coast guard on behalf of the federal and British Columbia governments, as well as First Nations representatives, is coordinating a multiagency response to the incident.
She said the command post is also working with the U.S. Coast Guard to monitor 40 containers that fell overboard from the Zim Kingston in choppy waters on Friday and are floating about 12 nautical miles off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
The Canadian Coast Guard said the containers, some of which contain hazardous material, pose a significant risk to mariners.
— Associated Press
UZBEKISTAN
President poised for landslide election win
Uzbeks voted Sunday in a presidential election that the incumbent is expected to win in a landslide against weak competition.
Although President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor, he has made little effort at political reform.
Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016 on the death of Islam Karimov, faces four relatively low-visibility candidates who didn’t even show up for televised debates, instead sending proxies. Independent candidates were not allowed.
Despite the absence of significant competition, voter turnout was strong.
Under Mirziyoyev, freedom of speech has expanded compared with the suppression of the Karimov era, and some independent news media and bloggers have appeared. He also relaxed the tight controls on Islam in the predominantly Muslim country that Karimov imposed to counter dissident views.
Mirziyoyev has lifted controls on hard currency, encouraging investment from abroad, and he moved to patch up foreign ties that had soured under Karimov.
— Associated Press
Dozens killed as Somalia's army, ex-allied group clash: At least 30 people died, and more than 100 were injured in intensified fighting between Somalia's army and former ally Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) in the state of Galmudug over the weekend, residents and hospital officials said. The clashes run the risk of distracting both groups from their campaigns against al-Shabab insurgents, analysts and residents said. The ASWJ is a group of moderate Sufi Muslims that has played a key role in the fight against al-Shabab, which is linked to the terrorist network al-Qaeda. But tensions between the ASWJ and the government have been building for years.
6.5-magnitude temblor hits Taiwan: An earthquake shook Taiwan's capital, Taipei, and caused rocks to fall, injuring a woman and damaging a car. No deaths were reported. The 6.5-magnitude quake was centered near Yilan, a city about 20 miles southeast of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau. It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake. Buildings in Taipei swayed. The subway and some other mass transit services were suspended.
Israel set to approve nearly 3,000 West Bank settler homes: Israel is expected to move forward with thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank this week, a settlement watchdog group said. The plan for about 3,000 new units in the West Bank has drawn calls for restraint from the United States, which on Friday voiced "concern" over the expected approvals. Hagit Ofran of the anti-settlement group Peace Now said a committee is set to meet Wednesday to approve 2,800 units deep in the West Bank, complicating efforts to create a Palestinian state.
— From news services