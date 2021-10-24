Dozens killed as Somalia's army, ex-allied group clash: At least 30 people died, and more than 100 were injured in intensified fighting between Somalia's army and former ally Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) in the state of Galmudug over the weekend, residents and hospital officials said. The clashes run the risk of distracting both groups from their campaigns against al-Shabab insurgents, analysts and residents said. The ASWJ is a group of moderate Sufi Muslims that has played a key role in the fight against al-Shabab, which is linked to the terrorist network al-Qaeda. But tensions between the ASWJ and the government have been building for years.