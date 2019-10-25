On July 22, 2016, the 18-year-old assailant targeted a Munich restaurant known as a hangout for youths of immigrant backgrounds. The dead included victims of Hungarian, Turkish, Greek and Kosovo Albanian backgrounds.

The shooting took place on the fifth anniversary of the killing of 77 people by Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik. Investigators have said that the Munich shooter, identified as David Ali Somboly, researched that slaughter online. On Friday, they said that lengthy checks on various online platforms have turned up further evidence of far-right views.

They also said that revenge for bullying by schoolmates, some of immigrant origin, mental illness, a lack of social contacts and excessive playing of combat video games factored into the motives for the shooting.

— Associated Press

Japan gets new economy minister: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe named Hiroshi Kajiyama as his new economy minister after Isshu Sugawara, who was appointed a little more than a month ago, stepped down over allegations that one of his aides made an illegal funeral donation. Kajiyama is a veteran in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a former minister for regional economic revitalization. Pressure mounted on Sugawara, 57, this week when the Shukan Bunshun magazine published an article alleging that Sugawara's secretary gave $185 in condolence money to a supporter's family and made other inappropriate offerings to followers. Japanese law prohibits these types of donations, which can be seen as a form of vote buying and influence peddling.

Climate fund gets $9.8 billion in pledges: Wealthy nations have pledged $9.8 billion to help poor nations tackle climate change, the Green Climate Fund, which is coordinating support, said Friday. The United States, under President Barack Obama, had pledged $3 billion toward the fund, but President Trump moved to withhold $2 billion after taking office.

Pakistan says India fired mortar in Kashmir: Pakistani officials say Indian troops have fired mortar shells across the Line of Control that divides the disputed Kashmir region, killing three civilians and wounding three others. Raja Shahid Mehmood, a deputy district commissioner, said Pakistani troops returned fire when Indian shells struck homes in Neelum Valley, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both. Pakistan and India often exchange fire in Kashmir, but tensions increased Aug. 5, when India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir.

Taliban suicide attack kills 5 in Afghanistan: A Taliban suicide attack targeted a convoy carrying officials from Afghanistan's intelligence service, killing five people including a child in eastern Nangahar province, the provincial governor's spokesman said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the explosion in the center of the provincial capital Jalalabad. The powerful blast wounded 21 people, including six security personnel, said Attaullah Khogyani. Hours later, a second explosion targeted a checkpoint at the congested entrance to Jalalabad, killing two and injuring six.

Truck drivers go on strike in Chile: Truck drivers in Chile are staging a strike to demand an end to highway tolls, posing a new challenge to a government struggling to ease public anger after days of deadly unrest over economic hardship. Hundreds of trucks drove slowly on a main highway that skirts the capital of Santiago. At least 18 people have died in the turmoil that began as a protest over a 4-cent increase in subway fares and soon morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality.

— From news services

