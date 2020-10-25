The agreement is the third attempt at a cease-fire: On Oct. 17, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to uphold the truce reached Oct. 10 in Moscow, but then again soon accused each other of violations.

The diplomatic difficulties in mediating the situation underscore the intransigence of the conflict, which predates the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union. In 1988, with a predominantly ethnic Armenian population, Nagorno-Karabakh sought to unite with the then-Soviet republic of Armenia and declared independence from Azerbaijan, another Soviet republic.

Then, in 1992, a full-scale war broke out between the two new countries over control of the region. Nagorno-Karabakh is located within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan but is controlled mostly by factions linked to Armenia.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands were displaced before a cease-fire was declared in 1994. Since then, there have been periodic skirmishes.

This round of fighting threatens to embroil Russia, which maintains good ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan but is treaty-bound to protect Armenia, and NATO-member Turkey, which is backing Azerbaijan.

— Isabelle Khurshudyan

and Karen DeYoung

POLAND

New abortion limits prompt protests

Polish women's rights activists disrupted church services Sunday during a weekend of widening protests in the wake of a ruling that made some of Europe's strictest abortion laws even tighter.

Thousands have taken to the streets in the past four days after a ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal made it illegal to abort a fetus with congenital defects, amounting to a near-ban.

Scuffles occurred outside Holy Cross Church in Warsaw on Sunday as a far-right group blocked demonstrators from entering, and crowds gathered outside the presidential palace as night fell. “We have had enough,” chanted protesters who entered a cathedral in the western city of Poznan. The congregation responded with chants of “Barbarians.”

There were also acts of defiance in smaller towns and cities. “Hands off women,” read graffiti on the side of the basilica in Przeworsk, in southeastern Poland. Farmers driving tractors joined a protest in the northeast, according to a local broadcast.

Women now may legally obtain an abortion only in cases of incest or rape or if a pregnancy endangers a woman’s health.

Even in a country where the Roman Catholic Church wields significant clout, previous efforts to tighten abortion laws have been shelved after grass-roots protests.

But rights groups have accused the ruling Law and Justice party of using the pandemic to push through tougher abortion laws at a time when it can restrict protests. The ruling outlaws about 98 percent of the abortions that take place in Poland.

— Loveday Morris

11 migrants drowned off Libya, U.N. says: At least 11 migrants trying to reach Europe drowned when their boat capsized off Libya, the United Nations' migration agency said, the third such shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea in a week. A spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration said fishermen and the Libyan coast guard rescued at least 10 other migrants. This year, about 500 migrants have died trying to cross the central Mediterranean, according to the organization's figures.

King rejects emergency rule for Malaysia: Malaysia's king rejected a proposal by embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to declare a state of emergency to fight a new outbreak of the coronavirus. Critics slammed the plan by Muhyiddin, which involves suspending Parliament, as an undemocratic means for him to hang on to power amid challenges to his leadership. The palace said Sultan Abdullah of Pahang thinks "there is currently no need for His Majesty to declare a state of emergency." Malaysia's coronavirus cases doubled to more than 26,000 in just three weeks after a new outbreak.