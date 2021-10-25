Israeli boy will return to Italy: An Israeli court Monday ordered a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy to be returned to his relatives there, who have been locked in a bitter custody battle with family members in Israel. The court ordered Eitan Biran returned to "the place of his normal residence, which is Italy." It ordered his grandfather, who had brought him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees.