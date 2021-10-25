“This decision, made with a heavy heart, has been driven by Hong Kong’s national security law, which has made it effectively impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious reprisals,” said Singh Bais.
A Hong Kong Security Bureau spokesman said in response to a Reuters request for comment that “every person or organization must abide by the laws of Hong Kong” and that the security legislation “upholds human rights.”
In the past, Hong Kong had served as one of Asia’s leading nongovernmental organization hubs, with groups drawn to its robust rule of law and wide-ranging autonomy — guaranteed for Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997.
— Reuters
CUBA
President warns U.S. not to help dissidents
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned the U.S. Embassy in Havana against fomenting protests by dissidents on the Communist-run island, the latest flash point between the longtime rivals ahead of fresh rallies slated for Nov. 15.
Cuba has said the planned demonstrations — scheduled for the same day the Caribbean island will reopen its borders to tourism — are illegal and accuses the United States of underwriting them. The United States has threatened Cuba with further sanctions should the government jail protesters.
In a speech to Communist Party stalwarts late Sunday, Diaz-Canel doubled down on allegations of U.S. subterfuge, accusing the U.S. Embassy of playing a role in fanning protests.
“Their embassy in Cuba has been taking an active role in efforts to subvert the internal order of our country,” Diaz-Canel said. “U.S. diplomatic officials meet frequently with leaders of the counterrevolution, to whom they provide guidance, encouragement, and logistical and financial support.”
The embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. diplomatic headquarters in Havana has operated with a skeleton crew since 2017, after employees fell ill with what is now known as “Havana Syndrome.”
— Reuters
Israeli boy will return to Italy: An Israeli court Monday ordered a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy to be returned to his relatives there, who have been locked in a bitter custody battle with family members in Israel. The court ordered Eitan Biran returned to "the place of his normal residence, which is Italy." It ordered his grandfather, who had brought him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees.
State of emergency in Egypt is lifted: Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post. Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 and has extended it at three-month intervals since.
— From news services